Letters: County spending problem; Gerrymandering; Quality child care
The city pays for county spending
Once again the county officials have proved that they have no idea how to balance a budget. They stopped sharing the $1.3 million dollars that should have gone to the Johnson City school system, declaring they needed it for county schools. So, I guess since they are wanting to use it to balance their budget, they really didn’t need it after all. Sounds very fishy to me.
Now Commissioner Jodi Jones wants to increase county taxes by 10 cents. Again this will hurt city residents more than it will county residents. Someone needs to find out why the county continues to spend way more than they bring in, and they really need to stop trying to get city taxpayers to rescue their behinds.
It is past time for city taxpayers to take a stand against the county’s wasteful spending.
LARRY W. GILBERT
Johnson City
Gerrymandering takes away the people’s voice
Every 10 years, the U.S. Census counts everyone in the country, which kicks off a process where states redraw their Congressional districts. Partisan politicians have historically used this process to tamper with boundaries of their political districts to keep themselves and their party in power.
History.com says this 1812 practice approved by Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry helped cement his place in the history of underhanded political tricks. Never before in our history have tricks like these, coupled with so much big money and manipulation infected and corrupted our current political system.
Before the Senate today is the For the People Act, a long overdue bill to end partisan gerrymandering, limit the influence of big money in politics and make voting more secure with uniform national standards.
Former Congressional members can easily become lobbyists to sway representatives in favor of special interests over what’s best for average Americans. The fox has been guarding the hen house for too long and our chance to bring long overdue reforms to Washington is now before “We the people.”
Polls show 67% of Americans approve of this measure, but special interest and dark money are working hard to keep the system that serves political corruption more than average hard working citizens like you and me. Please urge your lawmakers to pass this bill. It’s no longer a party choice but a people choice.
JON WOLFE
Nashville
Child care trumps parking
I am a parent that sends my child to Little Bo Peep, and I find it very sad that they are shutting down. The director and her employees go beyond to teach and care for the kiddos far better than any day care that I have worked in or had my child in.
It’s also a disservice to the community that there will not be a day care in Jonesborough anymore to serve our needs. It’s very hard to find a good day care that doesn’t have a year waiting list. In addition, it’s hard for people who don’t have children to understand the worries and the stress of finding a day care where you can trust the people.
I know that parking is a hassle in front of the day care, but when Jonesborough has a big event and the cars are lined down the hill past the day care, no one complains.
My daughter and her little friends are citizens of Jonesborough too. They deserve a healthy and safe environment.
It’s sad to see a business of over 30 years leave and get blasted over parking issues. Having adequate child care for our community is far more important than parking spaces. There is a back parking lot behind Depot Street, use it if you can’t find a spot on the street.
HANNAH HOLDER
Jonesborough