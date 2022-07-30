Grandy’s dedication shows
Over 30 years ago, Joe Grandy moved to Johnson City as general manager of Ferguson Enterprises and built a team that led the company to become a major player in our region.
While leading his company, Joe became a community servant by serving as chairman or president of the Johnson City Symphony, Johnson City Planning Commission, Johnson City Power Board, WCEDC, ETSU Scholarship Association, Johnson City Rotary, and the TN Health Services Development as well as serving other agencies such as Homebuilders Association, Heritage Alliance, Washington County Library, ETSU Foundation, Salvation Army, MSHA Blue Ridge, Speedway Children’s Charities, Roan Scholars Leadership Program, Boy Scouts, WC/JC Animal Control Board, and is a Paul Harris Fellow and Benefactor in Rotary.
In 2010, Joe decided he could better serve our county as a county commissioner. Joe was elected and served his first term ending in 2014. He ran again in 2014 and was reelected in a landslide vote, attesting to his success as a commissioner during his first term. In 2018, Joe was elected county mayor and is now running for reelection.
The best predictor of future success is the past performance of an individual. Have they been successful in their past endeavors? Have they been community servants and leaders? Have they been visionary? Have they connected with other leaders in the county, state, and nation? Joe Grandy can answer yes to all these questions.
Under Joe’s leadership, our county will have a TCAT campus. (Boones Creek Grade School Building). We have a new Boones Creek K-8 school, (800+ students), a new K-8 school in Jonesborough (2023/2024, (800+ students) an expanded industrial park, and extended water lines to numerous county residents. The accomplishments are endless. Let’s continue to Go With Joe!
TOM KRIEGER
Jonesborough
Holly is caring
I have known Scott Holly for many years. I have seen how he works hard with his business in Johnson City and treats his employees good. I have seen the love he has for his family, his wife and children and granddaughter, and their fur baby Foxy is his pride and joy.
Scott would be a great county commissioner, watching his participation and support for our Johnson City schools where his granddaughter’s activities shows me that he is concerned for our younger generation’s education and safety of our community, as well as the county schools are important to him.
Johnson City and Washington County need to work together to ensure the safety of all of our schools. With the national problem of the security of the USA’s schools, our area is not exempt from such tragedies that have happened in today’s world. We need our most precious citizens of our city and county protected.
I feel that Scott would stand up for all of our children and put their needs above anything else.
Please vote Holly for commissioner.
JANET WHITE
Johnson City