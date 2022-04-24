Letters: County elections talk
A veteran’s election picks
I am a proud United States Army veteran who served during the Desert Storm.
It is awesome we live in a free country where our local paper wants input from people about elections. Think about the people in Russia being fed all of the fake propaganda about the current war in Ukraine. I wish I was able to go fight for the people in Ukraine.
In Washington County we have several elections going on. I have kept up with them and had the privilege to meet several candidates. Three stand out to me.
One is Robbie Tester. He is a very bright young man who I am sure will pay our bills on time and support the people over hideous things like the Bitcoin mine, two failures of the current mayor.
Keith Sexton is a Marine veteran. We need tough law and order, and I think he is doing that.
Another, Danny Edens, is a veteran brother also who has some very good ideas to bring additional service to our tag office, such as drivers license and notary services.
I encourage my fellow citizens to get to know these three candidates who I have spoken to and who support the people and the veterans.
God bless the USA and Washington County. And please join me in praying for Ukraine.
C. PAUL JONES
Limestone
Analyzing potential sheriffs
I represent a group of retired police officers, federal agents, and firefighters from all over the United States, who now live in the Tri-Cities. Our group meets monthly, mainly to fellowship. During the fall of 2021, many of our members showed an interest in the upcoming sheriff’s race in Washington County, Tennessee.
All three sheriff candidates were invited monthly since October 2021 to attend our meetings to tell our group why they should be our next sheriff. One candidate did not respond to our requests. The other candidates each visited our group and told us about themselves and responded to questions.
Our group has reviewed each candidate and voters should be aware of their experience and readiness for this job.
Leighta Laitinen worked for about 20 years at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as a civilian administrator. About five years ago, she was sent to the police academy and shortly after graduating the police academy, bypassed all other ranks and was promoted directly to “chief deputy”. In law enforcement agencies nationwide, this is unheard of.
Michael Templeton worked as a Johnson City police officer for about four years before joining the United States Drug Enforcement Agency. This candidate worked at the DEA for nearly 25 years, performing drug enforcement activities all over the world, in service to our citizens.
Keith Sexton began at the ground floor of both the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson City Police Department. He worked his way through the ranks, to the esteemed rank of lieutenant at both agencies. He has vast experience as a line level worker, supervisor, and administrator in most divisions at both law enforcement agencies.
Considering experience and demonstrated skills, our choice for Sheriff of Washington County, Tennessee is Keith Sexton.
JOE BUSH
Limestone
