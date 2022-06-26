No “I” in “We the People”
This marks a sad month for me and many Americans.
I do not feel that the United States has adequately stood up for its citizenry as it should, for many reasons. America, one of the few Western and industrialized nations, does not have periodic minimum wage reviews, nor does it promote maternity or paternity leave at the federal level.
Quick to overturn Roe v. Wade but no allowance for initial newborn care, and no federally mandated sick time. We as a nation have no social safety net.
We have slid socially in the last four years. While I do not support abortion, I support a woman’s right to determine their medical needs; those needs are not only physical, but emotional. How would this play out if men convicted of sex crimes were required by the courts to have vasectomies?
I see the incredible changes to our laws via decisions by the Supreme Court. I worry now that when I enter Wal-Mart someone angry that I took the last box of Cheerios will pull a gun, or at sporting event an angry parent will shoot a referee about a call against their child.
I do not disagree with gun ownership, but oppose ownership of war machines. While our Second Amendment rights are important to some, is the federal government truly ready to support a private militia?
Instruments of war should remain firmly in the hands of those employed to protect our freedoms abroad, not in the hands of radicals seeking to preserve their own self interests.
Are we a nation or individual groups? What happened to the “Melting Pot” that America was founded on? In our Republic are the people being represented?
I know my rights and feelings are not represented by the power wielded by the few.
IAN WILSON
Johnson City
Peace through strength
In the June 24 Press, Ms. Lamberts made a case for the U.S. to abandon nuclear weapons.
She condemned the use of nuclear weapons on Japan during World War II.
If the atomic bomb had not been available, the U.S. and its allies were planning an invasion of Japan to end the war. In late July 1945, the War Department provided an estimate that the operations would cause between 1.7 to 4 million U.S. casualties, including 400,000 to 800,000 U.S. dead, and 5 to 10 million Japanese dead.
The atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, while devastating, actually saved both American and Japanese lives.
In the intervening 77 years, nuclear weapons have kept a tenuous peace; no wars of the scale of World Wars I and II were fought in that time. The major nuclear powers, U.S., England, France, Russia and China, have recognized that a nuclear attack would result in a response that would destroy them. Nuclear weapons have saved uncounted lives.
Growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, I was constantly aware of the possibility of a nuclear attack. While there have been some close calls, the sane leaders of the nuclear powers have kept those weapons sheathed.
Now I fear the countries like Iran (working to get them) and North Korea (has them) whose leaders seem willing to use them for their own purposes.
Nuclear disarmament might seem like a great idea, but unless all weapons, the knowledge of how to make them and the manufacturing facilities are destroyed simultaneously, they are here to stay.
If the U.S. destroyed its nuclear weapons, how long does Ms. Lamberts think it would take our opponents to use the threat or demonstration of their weapons to force us to make concessions or to just surrender to them?
CARL RUSSELL
Johnson City