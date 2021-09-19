Letters: Common good, Long COVID, Peace from pollution
For the common good
What a travesty to read Hammer (Sept. 13) calling the vaccine mandate an “assault on the common good!”
I believe it was Jesus who called us to heal the sick. Our Constitution directs our government to promote the general welfare.
When the unvaccinated occupy our hospitals to the point other dire illnesses cannot be admitted, when the unvaccinated are delaying getting the COVID virus under control to the point it continues to mutate and flourish, then it seems the time has come to heed both Jesus and the Constitution.
From my perspective, the real assault was allowing the naysayers to dismiss the evidence and ignore both masking and social distancing at the outbreak of the pandemic.
At this point surely the vaccine mandate is caring for “the common good” or if you prefer “the general welfare.”
JEAN HALL
Johnson City
Surviving with COVID
The COVID debate is often put in terms of life or death. Many discount the risk by focusing on the easy cases, overlooking the many who are seriously injured.
Most who go to the hospital for COVID survive. You may wake up after two or more weeks on a ventilator with one or more toes amputated because of bad circulation caused by the infection. You have sores in your mouth and throat from the ventilator tube. If on a ventilator, you will have been anesthetized and are now weak as a kitten. You may have bed sores. Your lungs hurt and you may need oxygen even after going home. Lung damage and scarring may heal in months or be permanent. Some require lung transplants. You may have bad memory, difficulty thinking clearly, and making decisions.
These and other long-term problems occur in every age group. Don’t be a burden. Get the shot.
BRUCE DALTON
Johnson City
The pollution of war
The ending of the 20-year Afghanistan War and the remembering of the 20-years-ago destruction of the Twin Towers in New York City “takes my breath away.” Let’s pause, take a deep breath, and think about the air we breathe.
We were taught in school that the composition of Earth’s atmosphere was about 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen, and 1% other gases (water, carbon dioxide, inert gases). At that time, we were excited about volcanoes, fossils, dinosaurs, plants, and animals. No one thought to ask the questions: How has the atmosphere changed over Earth’s past? What keeps the oxygen at 21%?
Today more than ever, humans should be asking these questions. As an optimist, I believe that people are beginning to wake up and observe the effects of human activity on the planet. Many are taking action to obviate these effects.
While we are talking about climate change, global warming, greenhouse gases, deforestation, population explosions and extinctions, the health of the oceans, and the consumption of Earth’s natural resources, we need to keep our eye on photosynthesis, which regenerates this precious oxygen from carbon dioxide using solar energy.
The building (and replacing) of the Twin Towers consumed huge quantities of fossil fuels, natural resources, and oxygen. The fighting of the resultant wars continues to consume these limited and priceless treasures. The age of human aggression is over!
Humans must learn to live together in harmony and peace on this wonderful Earth. We are running out of time. There’s not a moment to lose. All we need is the will to do it.
MARK ALAN POLLOCK
Johnson City