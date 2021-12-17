Losing pools drains community amenity
Recently I saw where the state has decided to close the swimming pools in the state parks. They are nice facilities, and I taught my son to swim at the Roan Mountain State Park Pool. That pool was a nice addition to the cabins and campgrounds, which by the way stay full. The state said the pool facilities were costing state money.
If our Legislature would quit holding midnight sessions on mask mandates to try to beat Mississippi as the least healthy state in the Union, and our illustrious governor would quit spending state funds for political photo-op trips to the southern border (1,000 miles from Memphis) there would be funds for the swimming pools.
I hope the state reconsiders these closings and works something out with the local communities to keep these pools open.
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
Listen to your doctor
I had a recent issue arise that, by not heeding my doctor’s instruction just over a year ago, could have been fatal. I won’t go through the full history as to how I got to this crisis of finding out I had prostate cancer and the cancer was very aggressive. It was so aggressive that the doctor ordered a full bone scan to make sure that the cancer had not gotten into the bones. I was lucky, the bone scan came back negative. Surgery as soon as possible to remove the prostate and cancer was my best option.
I am writing this to encourage those who have medical issues to please not let it get to the point of being uncurable due to your unwillingness to heed the doctor’s instructions. Personally, I thought I had committed medical suicide by not following up as the doctor instructed. The doctors really care about keeping us healthy and being able to live a long life with our family and loved ones.
My wife said she was so afraid that my one and only grandson would not grow up knowing his granddad. Thanks to the surgery being successful and all the cancer removed, I will be able to watch him grow up.
Medical suicide is happening every day by not heeding the medical science around us. Please consider all the options available before making a decision that could cost you your life or the life of a loved one.
JERRY WILSON
Johnson City
Carpet business cleans up its act
A couple of months ago I wrote a letter about how a local carpet cleaning business was mocking the sacrifices of Cold War veterans in an advertisement for the business.
In the time since, I have seen first the original offending ad truncated to cut out that part and now an entirely new advertisement has taken over.
I thank this business from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of not only all the military personnel who served during that time, but all the educators (I retired as a social studies teacher in 2018) who taught it over the years.
I salute you for doing the right thing. I wish you well with your business endeavors.
JIM KONONOFF
Johnson City
