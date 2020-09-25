Support climate legislation
Science tells us that our planet is heating up and must be addressed now! But it’s hard to focus on climate solutions when financial security is front and center in our lives.
In the midst of the pandemic, businesses in our region have closed, jobs have been lost, and paying rent and bills have become increasingly difficult. Second Harvest Food Bank reports an unprecedented need for food during the past few months.
The good news is that climate solutions can help improve our economy. The Citizens Climate Lobby and our local CCL chapter is focusing on bipartisan legislation that helps the economy and the climate. For example, the RECLAIM Act ensures support for coal communities as America transitions to a clean energy economy. The Growing Climate Solutions Act makes it easier for farmers and foresters to participate in carbon markets so they can be rewarded for climate-smart practices. The Energy Innovation Act provides a very effective way to reduce carbon emissions and improve people’s finances. The carbon dividend proposed in this legislation puts money directly into people’s pockets every month to spend as they see fit, like a cashback reward.
More information about this current legislation is available online at citizensclimatelobby.org. Ask your representative in Congress to co-sponsor The Energy Innovation Act and other bipartisan solutions. If we work together, both our economy and climate will benefit.
JOAN ELLIOTT
Johnson City
Balanced budget support
As a small business owner, I learned first hand you can’t spend money you don’t have. Families in East Tennessee don’t live or spend above their means. So why does our government continue to spend, spend, spend?
Our national debt is well over $26 trillion and growing every second. It is a major threat to our national security and our children’s future. If we don’t address the out of control spending, we will leave our future generations in financial ruin.
That’s why I recently announced my support for a balanced budget amendment. I see this as a step in the right direction toward instilling some financial self-control on our government. I would support exploring an amendment similar to what was proposed in the 115th Congress that simply states the government cannot spend more than it takes in each year.
As your next member of Congress, I will prioritize eliminating waste in our budget and finding ways we can reduce government spending. I entered this race because I want my son and grandchildren to have the same opportunities I did growing up, but if we don’t get a handle on our government spending, that won’t be the case.
DIANA HARSHBARGER
Kingsport
Respect mask mandates
My husband and I went to Food City on North State of Franklin yesterday. As we walked in, we were met with a confusing scene: a man standing in front of a cardboard cutout, grinning widely with his middle finger extended, and a woman taking his picture, laughing. The cardboard cutout was of Phillip Fulmer, the athletic director of UT, and he was promoting wearing a mask to fight COVID-19.
The couple had not been wearing masks and were effectively giving that particular suggestion “the bird.” It reminded me of all the other instances of people flouting the mask-wearing mandate, and putting everyone around them, as well as their loved ones, at unnecessary risk.
I’ve heard numerous excuses, such as the pandemic is a hoax or the mandate violates their constitutional rights (it doesn’t). I’ve seen entire families walking into a store without a single mask among them, walking right past signs that require a mask to be worn to enter. I’ve even witnessed shamefully aggressive behavior toward staff.
Whether or not you believe in God or the Bible, the concept of loving your neighbor is legitimate and profound as it encompasses family, friends, and strangers alike.
Therefore, it should be a no-brainer that loving your neighbor in these times includes wearing a mask. It is the absolute least you can do to protect others around you for 20 minutes while you shop.
The mask is a way to protect others from you, not you from them. It is not foolproof, but it is one tool of many to help reduce the spread of a devastating illness. If it protects just one person — your child, spouse, parents, etc. — is it not worth it? Please stop being selfish, love your neighbor, your family, your friends, and wear a mask.