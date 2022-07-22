We encounter an almost daily barrage of extreme-weather news: glacier collapse in Italy and wildfires in New Mexico and Spain, devastating floods in Yellowstone Park and in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, dangerous-heat-wave prediction for England, long and now emergency-level drought in California.
The science has been clear for a long time: climate change is here and continually worsening as more greenhouse gasses, from fossil-fuel burning, accumulate in the atmosphere. It should also be clear that, the longer we wait to act to cut these emissions, the worse for people’s lives and communities the impacts will be.
Yet two recent events suggest yet more delay for effective policy action in the United States, the historically largest contributor to greenhouse gas pollution.
The Supreme Court has “forbidden” the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulation of these pollutants under the Clean Air Act, without specific congressional authorization to that effect. It likely knows, or should know, that its earlier Citizens’ United ruling invites millions in dark-money campaign funding to members of that body to forestall or defeat substantive climate legislation.
In Congress, where we see near total opposition to strong climate solutions from the GOP, a fossil-fuel-invested Democratic Senate member from West Virginia now has derailed, for the second time, much needed clean-energy and related jobs measures proposed by President Biden.
In the Netherlands, their high court ordered the Shell company to cut its carbon emissions by 45%; the German high court instructed that government to revise its national climate law, not to off-load the burden of climate-change impacts on the country’s young people and future generations.
Given the growing climate crisis’ urgency, and with polling data showing the majority of Americans favoring action to combat it, vastly different responses should have come from our Supreme Court and our Congress.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Praise for Winged Deer
Winged Deer Park is an excellent facility for the community as well as out of town folks traveling here for tournaments, etc.
For those that may not know, the amenities include five lighted softball fields, scorer’s tower and restroom, three lighted soccer fields, Batter’s Up batting cages, an 18-hole disc golf course, playground area, soccer concession building with restroom, a half-mile walking track and paved fitness trails, which wind through the forested section of the park. The lakefront area features two sand volleyball courts, picnic shelter with restroom, public boating access, green space, a lighted handicap accessible boardwalk, an amphitheater and a Festival Plaza multi-use area with restrooms.
I would like to applaud the men and women that work to keep Winged Deer Park in excellent condition. They are polite and friendly. Many of the unsung duties go unnoticed by many or taken for granted.
Their tireless efforts go on daily, (including many weekends), keeping the restrooms clean and stocked, the dog dropping containers emptied and stocked, the grass mowed, shrubbery trimmed and making sure the fields are marked for softball and soccer. They take pride in what they do, and it shows.
I cannot express enough accolades for these men and women, which they deserve.
A heartfelt thank you for all that you do.
R. BRIAN PATTESON
Johnson City
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.