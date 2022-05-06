Johnson City, TN (37604)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.