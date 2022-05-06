Protecting climate is good policy
Almost daily, we see reports of “rough weather” due to climate change caused by fossil fuels, with worse to come unless the carbon emissions from these are rapidly and drastically reduced.
Be they wildfires, extreme heat and prolonged, crop-withering droughts, floods or other disasters, they have tripled compared to their frequency just a few decades ago, as an AP report by Seth Borenstein indicated on April 26. Over this decade, their occurrence and impacts are expected to increase by 40%, still.
As a candidate, President Biden promised to make strong action on climate change an administration priority. He even envisioned establishing a Climate Conservation Corps to help the country achieve major energy conservation and climate-friendly technology development goals quickly. Yet his principal authorizing legislation in that direction — the Build Back Better program — has remained stymied in Congress.
Fortunately, we see some good news also. The same day that brought the rough-weather notice also reported on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, in place in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states and just joined by Pennsylvania. This effort, originally spurred by a decade-long drive in the Congress by the late Republican Sen. John McCain, involves a mandatory cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emissions. Since its implementation in the Northeast states it has led to a reduction of over 35% of carbon emissions.
An even more effective policy, as The Economist journal stated on April 18, involves institution of an economy-wide price on carbon, such as Canada enacted across all its provinces in 2018. Corresponding federal legislation in the U.S., termed the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, has almost 100 co-sponsors but currently lacks help from then-Senator McCain’s party.
The worsening climate disasters affect us all. The president, and the Congress in bipartisan fashion, should deal with this problem quickly.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Low voter turnout affects democracy
Another primary has come and gone in Washington County, and we can be sure that the winners will prevail in November in the general election.
While I’m happy with the slate of office seekers who won, I am terribly disappointed that less than 15% of the registered voters in our county actually cast a ballot. This is what’s wrong with America, our people are too damn lazy and under-informed to exercise a right that many in the world envy.
If you are one of the 85% who didn’t vote, you should be ashamed, and if you aren’t, I’m ashamed for you!
JONATHAN LINK
Johnson City
Calling Elizabethton crosses
secular is a stretch
Let me be clear. I don’t really care if downtown Elizabethton has three crosses, three windmills, or three giant blow-up dolls looming overhead. What annoys me is the disingenuous nonsense of City Attorney Roger Day arguing that the 40-foot cross at the veterans’ memorial in Maryland should dictate the fate of the three crosses in Elizabethton.
Day knows better. There’s an enormous difference between the Maryland cross and Elizabethton’s crosses. It’s called “plurality.” I must be a mathematical whiz to be the one to point this out.
With a right-leaning contortionist stretch, one can make the case that the single cross in Maryland might be construed as a secular symbol for wartime sacrifice.
The three crosses in Elizabethton, however, are classic religious Christian iconography. The criminal who ostensibly went to heaven is on the right, the one who didn’t is on the left, and the Nazarene is in the middle. There are entire chunks of the New Testament, elaborate storylines, and famous movies made about what allegedly transpired on Calvary.
There is no way, pardon the pun, on God’s green earth that three crosses are secular symbolism. And Day knows this. His formal statement was just some disingenuous culture-war flag in which to drape himself.
BOB DIETZ
Johnson City