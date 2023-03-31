Letters: Climate change, Fascism, Ad-hominem attacks
Heed scientists’ warnings
Physicists learn something in their study: All hell breaks loose when the carbon in the atmosphere goes higher than 400 parts per million.
We reached this level almost 10 years ago! We didn’t care enough to listen to the scientists, and hellish weather results came, droughts threatening water supplies, wildfires and floods killing thousands and displacing millions the world over.
In the newest IPCC report the scientists are warning us again. We better listen! Little time left now to avert an ultimate climate catastrophe — but a chance for successful action still.
That means efficient, sparing use of energy, from the wind and the sun — not from oil or gas or coal!
The Johnson City Press should stop publishing the Heritage Foundation and other fossil profiteers’ false promises of prosperous, happy living if we just used yet more of their brand of energy!
The hell in the atmosphere from fossil-fuel burning will get hotter until we do.
IGNACY FONBERG
Jonesborough
Danger at home
My dad fought in a war against Nazis. Now they are springing up in our own country, even attacking our Capitol. My dad would turn over in his grave if he heard Tucker Carlson supporting Nazis.
BRUCE DALTON
Johnson City
Consider the source
As an independent, I voted for Donald J. Trump the first time he ran for POTUS, but the second, I voted third party.
During the month of December 2022, Jesse Kelly, radio talk show host, referred to the Cheney political family as a “crime family”.
Mr. Kelly served our country as a Marine. I am grateful for his service, however this serious allegation needs to be addressed.
Side note: for a time period, some conservatives and/or members of the Republican Party vilified former Congresswoman Liz Cheney and to a lesser extent Congressman Adam Kinzinger for daring to attempt to justifiably hold to account former President Trump for, at the least, partial responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
I believe Ms. Cheney is not only a patriot, but has displayed a high degree of courage, more than that pathetic bunch of men put together who ganged up on her, especially when the majority of her party, although not necessarily joining in on the verbal vilification, turned their back on her.
I emailed the Jesse Kelly Show and the network that carries the show, Premiere Networks, requesting that Mr. Kelly provides evidence to support his allegation. I gave Mr. Kelly six weeks to respond, which I believe sufficient time, and have not heard from either Mr. Kelly or Premier Networks.
For argument’s sake, if any Cheney family member other than Liz Cheney have been convicted of any type of crime, guilt by relation is a cheap shot.
This is another example of the manner in which some Trump supporters mimic the deceitful and/or destructive character traits of the former president, in this case attempting to unjustifiably discredit those who publicly challenge Mr. Trump.
EDWARD D. CAGGIANO
Bristol