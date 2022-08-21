The climate crisis fuels inflation
Inflation is the number one issue on people’s minds and it will likely determine the outcome of the next election. The FED can only do so much by raising interest rates whereas supply and demand have a huge impact.
The buying spree after being cooped up with COVID seems to have helped fuel it as did the corporate mentality of “just in time” inventory and of course disruptions caused by wars.
Congress refuses to move forward on addressing the climate crisis because more government spending may increase inflation. Let’s make one thing perfectly clear. The climate crisis fuels inflation.
Droughts and floods reduce agricultural productivity, raising the cost of food. Floods damage homes which must be repaired or replaced, taking resources that could build new housing, driving up the price of materials and the cost of new housing and rents (those dislocated need a place to live). Wildfires destroy homes and natural resources needed for our economy thereby raising the cost of materials. Coastal cities must shore up their defenses against raising sea water and increasing storm surges, again draining our resources, and either increasing taxes or decreasing services either of which increases the burden on our wallets.
Look, there are ways to fund our transition from fossil fuels to a green economy. Tax big oil companies’ excessive profits during this inflationary time. Reprioritize existing spending. Reduce taxes on green energy production, transmission and storage. Increase taxes on carbon emitters.
Let’s get our representatives and senators, both state and federal, to support reducing inflation long term and take a stand to act now on climate change. Not just talk or denial. Our children and grandchildren will thank us.
HARVEY STONE
Johnson City, TN
Feed hungry children
Right now, hundreds of thousands of children across Tennessee are struggling with hunger. We know that when kids face hunger, it has a long-term, negative impact on their ability to learn, stay healthy and grow up strong.
Schools play an important role in making sure kids get the nutrition they need. School breakfasts and lunches are a lifeline for children from low-income families. School meal programs only work, however, when they reach the kids who need them. It’s important that families have the information they need to access these programs in order to weather this storm.
While millions of students qualify for free and reduced-price meals, too many aren’t enrolled. This year, many families are newly eligible and may not know they qualify for these meals. Schools should work directly with caregivers to get the resources they need to apply for free or reduced-price school meals, ensuring every child gets the food they need.
MARISSA SPADY
Signal Mountain
Attorney General galvanized country
Thank you, Merrick Garland.
For destroying forever the U.S. Department of Justice. For destroying forever the FBI. For destroying forever equal justice in America. For getting half the country off the fence for being not sure if they want Donald J. Trump to run again. For uniting the Republican Party in boiling anger at the complete weaponizing of the federal government against them. For handing the keys to the Oval Office back to Donald J. Trump.
JAMES A. LAGERGREN
Johnson City