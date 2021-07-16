Climate change deniers
should face reality
Can we slow (or stop) or reverse global warming? Yes, however we cannot stop global warming overnight or even over the next decade or two given the amount of excess heat stored in the oceans and the human-produced CO2 already in the atmosphere created by the burning of fossil fuels.
The recent near-hellish temperatures from the western U.S. heat waves are foreboding in our hotter world. The suffering and heat stress should be a warning sign for all of us. According to scientific studies, humans are unable to tolerate temperatures of 95F when combined with 100% humidity. The argument can be made that reducing greenhouse gases has become literally a matter of life and death, coming on the report from NOAA that this June was the hottest June ever recorded.
So, where (and how) can we derive any optimistic hope for the future? I would proffer that we could make the case to our elected officials to phase out any new fossil fuel projects, stop the giveaways and break free once and for all from this industry while we still have a chance. There is also hope in the youth-led activism who are making the case for forward-thinking policies such as a “Green New Deal” and a new CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps), both badly needed before any more time is lost. Let us all join the young people and remind our politicians that climate denial is a foolish position to take given the current reality and landscape.
JOE FRANKLIN
Johnson City
Race lessons shouldn’t be in classroom
I think the people using the term privileged white don’t really understand! That phrase would only apply to about 5% of the population. I think there are more like me who were raised by one parent and had to struggle just to have the basics in life.
Our dad left when we were 5 and our mother had to raise four young boys on her own, in rural Arkansas. She worked as a waitress at a bus station (when bus stations had restaurants) and we four boys did everything we could to help.
I’m sure there are lots of stories like mine, not just whites, but all colors and ethnicity. The majority of whites are not privileged whites. The researchers for CRT or diversity training didn’t research deep enough! Randi Weingarten stated the reason people oppose CRT or diversity training is because they don’t want to know the truth. I don’t want to say she’s wrong, but it just might be she feels guilty of being one of the privileged whites!
The CRT/diversity’s curriculum is offensive! You cannot categorize a whole race, color or ethnicity in one word. Children don’t have a choice of what ethnicity or color they are born into! So why teach them to feel guilty about something they have no control over? Just look on YouTube and see how many parents are against this curriculum.
Children are not born racist or biased! They learn that from school and at home! Let the schools get back to teaching subjects that will help further themselves in life! Teach acceptance and respect for all humanity instead! Of course there is no real cure for racism until all peoples agree that the rainbow of life is more beautiful with all its colors!
JIM WILSON
Johnson City