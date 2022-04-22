Letters: Clerks’ endorsement, Earth Day, non-emergencies
We’re not related
Many of you may already know that I am retiring as Washington County Clerk. My last day is Aug. 31. Gladly, I am endorsing and supporting my chief deputy Cheryl Storey for County Clerk.
There is a rumor that Cheryl is my relative. Even though we share the same last name, Cheryl and I are not related.
Cheryl was hired in Sept. 2001 by the previous County Clerk. Her initial place of employment was at our satellite office in Johnson City’s Downtown Center. Cheryl later transferred to the main office at the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough.
I was elected County Clerk in 2010. I promoted Cheryl to chief deputy in 2011.
She has proven to be quick to learn and readily adapts to changes in procedures. Cheryl is competent in all facets of operations in the County Clerk’s office. Based on Cheryl’s almost 21 years of experience and knowledge of the office, she is ready to lead and assume the duties of County Clerk on day one.
I have complete trust and confidence in her abilities and believe she is most qualified to be the next County Clerk. I ask that you vote for and elect Cheryl Storey as our next Washington County Clerk.
KATHY STOREY
Johnson City
Change policies, not light bulbs
Many of us have been recycling, turning off light switches, adjusting our thermostats, combining errands, printing on both sides of paper, going meatless on Mondays, etc. for a long time already. Right?
While we need to make these behaviors commonplace and encourage more people to do them consistently, aren’t you tired of being asked to do all the responsible stuff on the consumer end of the supply chain?
Even back in 2019, a TIME article declared: “Lifestyle Changes Aren’t Enough to Change the Planet. Here’s What Could.” Another headline in Forbes that year read: “Your Vegan Diet and Paper Straws Aren’t Going to Save the Planet, But These Three Policies Can.”
Although it’s true that individual consumer choices send a message up the supply chain (and can help to create the market for improved products), we really need to pressure producers and policymakers to think about our shared future … and soon.
We need to amplify our voices because we have fewer than ten years to “solve climate change.” The latest IPCC report outlined likely effects of climate change under different business scenarios. Experts think we may still be able to cap warming at 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit if every nation meets their commitments and also transitions away from fossil fuels by mid-century.
Economists agree that a carbon fee and dividend (to help consumers with the resulting cost increases) is the best way to transition away from fossil fuels. National policies built upon sound economic principles are needed to address climate change. “Even in deep red South Carolina, economists call for carbon pricing.”
We must write, call, text, and tweet decision makers at all levels to make them aware that many strategies need to be employed now to help stabilize the Earth’s beautiful and complex systems to protect future generations.
CAROL LANDIS
Johnson City
Where to report non-emergencies?
So, I was leaving the VA Hospital after my physical therapy on April 18, and I just turned onto Market headed towards State of Franklin. It was raining.
There was an older kid on a bicycle at the right hand edge of the road shoulder on the pavement and he was making huge loopy “S” turns which took him just barely into the lane of traffic. Like he wanted to get hit or grazed.
I didn’t want to bother with a 911 call, I just wanted to alert the police to a possible problem. So I tried to call them on a non-emergency basis.
I used to do this back in Coral Gables, Florida, when we lived there. Same sized city. Call the Gables PD standard number and get put through to dispatch and make a notification.
Johnson City has no such feature! There is a huge laundry list of options, none of which apply.
If a possible problem doesn’t rise to the level of a life or death emergency, just forget it and roll the dice that public safety isn’t at stake?
There’s something very wrong there. There’s an election coming up. Maybe this is something that a city commission or mayor should address?
JIM KONONOFF
Johnson City
