Two city retirement plans
In 2010, Johnson City commissioners changed the city’s retirement program for employees.
Existing employees stayed in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) where all yearly retirement contributions are paid by the city. TCRS is one of the best retirement systems in the country.
New employees would be eligible for a new 401K plan where employees pay their own contribution.
TCRS is a guaranteed retirement income; the 401K plan has no guaranteed retirement benefit. The plans are as different as day and night.
I would think what the city is doing is against the law! They are offering some employees a significant monetary advantage that they don’t offer other employees.
It’s time existing commissioners fix the injustice previous commissioners and the city manager created.
PETE PADUCH
Johnson City
Great city services
My wife and I, along with our trusted canine, relocated to Johnson City on July 1, 2020, so we have never seen the city operating at full capacity. Due to COVID’s effects, including significant staffing shortages, multiple people being sick simultaneously and healthy people having to work longer hours to make up for employee shortfalls just to name a few, I find it astounding how well the city’s services have been maintained.
A particular note of recognition goes to the multiple departments whose employees can’t work from home, such as Parks and Recreation, Public Works, the fire and police departments and so many other areas which I haven’t specifically noted.
In the midst of all this madness, the ability to take the dog for a walk in a well-cared-for park such as the ones we have here is truly a special gift.
THEODORE SIMS
Johnson City
No election fraud
Mr. Reeves is a Trump wanna be!
Trump is so egotistical he couldn’t believe he didn’t get reelected, so he cried like a baby and lied that his election was stolen. There has been no proof.
Right after Grandy was reelected, a woman called me and said she was calling for a friend, Mr. Reeves. She wanted to know whom I voted for. Of course I did not tell her. Wasn’t that unethical?
Mr. Reeves is causing some people to not have faith in our election process.
He needs to stop his lies and accept the fact he lost to Joe Grandy.
JO DUNN
Telford
Coach pay too high
Lately, I read where three college football coaches were earning over $10 million per year. I don’t believe that includes corporation endorsements and other external financial benefits. The article indicated that the end was not in sight. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is paying its head football coach over $4 million and its head basketball coach just under $6 million. This does not reflect upon “golden parachute” payments to the coaches if they are dismissed.
At the same time university faculty earnings are low and student tuition and fees continue to accelerate.
It seems to me that our nation’s value system is totally skewed and amiss.
Perhaps nationally, or in Tennessee, athletic departments could be set apart, with gross revenue taxed, and those funds go directly to fund the reduction in student tuition and fees and the increase in faculty salaries.
Something needs to occur to encourage the development of our future generations’ cognitive and visionary knowledge and reduce our funding for self-satisfying entertainment.
I believe God wants all of us to provide all we can for childhood development. Jesus said, “You cannot serve God and wealth.”
REV. ED WOLFF (RET.)
Jonesborough