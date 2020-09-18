Harley-McClaskey practices what she teaches
Early voting for the November election begins in about one month. We must not forget there are important local elections, including three open seats for City Commission. In some ways, the outcome of that election may have a greater impact on our daily lives than some of the national outcomes.
To that end, I am endorsing Debbie Harley-McClaskey for City Commission. I have known Debbie for nearly 30 years. While she was employed in Student Affairs at ETSU, she oversaw many of the service-minded student organizations and encouraged those organizations to take leadership roles, not only on campus, but in our community. Debbie later moved into a faculty position and developed the leadership minor in the College of Education.
Debbie practices what she teaches — she has been an active board member for the Girl Scouts, Coalition for Kids, and Second Harvest Food Bank. She helped start the first Youth Leadership Program for the Johnson City/Washington County Chamber of Commerce. At the state level she wrote grants and directed the creation of a nine-university partnership in Tennessee for Service Learning Programs.
Debbie will bring a wealth of leadership skills, community involvement, compassion, and a strong commitment to making Johnson City an even more vibrant community by empowering the voices of all citizens, and developing and promoting policies that reflect the core values of integrity, inclusiveness, and human respect and dignity for all.
I encourage you to vote for Debbie — your neighbor, your voice, your commissioner!
GLORIA GAMMELL
Johnson City
Debt is bipartisan issue
The editorial in your Sept. 10 edition regarding our national debt should be read by every citizen. In particular, it should be required reading for high school graduates. It is that important! Thank you for printing it.
The numbers should frighten everyone. Both political parties have completely failed our country. Republicans superficially talk about financial discipline, but do nothing. Democrats don’t even talk about the issue and simply spend. Both parties are an embarrassment to the hard-working women and men of our country.
Each party will blame the pandemic or each other, both are a cop out. The pandemic has worsened the debt, but the main problems are structural. We have had “cheap” money since the financial crisis of 2008, which has encouraged mindless spending which has to be borrowed.
Local officials get sucked into this vortex, as well. It has created financial cowards out of our elected officials. Federal elected officials, who have created and perpetuated this mess will be fine. Their cushy pensions will insulate them from the consequences of their own actions. They can leave office and be on a corporate board or work for some meaningless consulting firm using their connections to enhance their own wealth. These officials, like Congressman Roe who will leave office in January, should refuse their pensions since their failure to act responsibly will ultimately have devastating consequences on our children, grandchildren, etc.
President Trump should provide leadership on this issue, but he is too busy tweeting. House Speaker Pelosi should provide leadership, but she is too busy getting her hair done. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell should step up, but he is too busy running for reelection.
This is one of the most important issues of our time. Bold leadership and decisive action are called for, unfortunately no one is home.
DAVID MILLER
Johnson City