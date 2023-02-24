Abortion law is inhumane
This letter is in response to the recent caring column written by retired minister Ed Wolff.
Tennessee’s anti-abortion law has no exception for rape or incest, or to save the life of the mother.
That Christian voters and legislators would agree that it is OK to force a child to bear a child is incomprehensible.
To force a child to bear a child is monstrous, not Christian. What God would permit this? What Christian would urge this?
Doctors who attempt to save the life of a pregnant child or woman can be criminally prosecuted under the current law.
Do all Tennesseans want their daughters’, wives’, nieces’, granddaughters’, girlfriends’ lives to be forfeited to fetuses? Are Tennessee voters truly happy that girls and women have been condemned by Tennessee law to be incubators for unborn children? Do Christian Tennessee voters not understand how difficult and dangerous childbirth can be?
Why does it make sense for an unborn fetus, who might be a girl, to have more rights than the mother whose womb she is in?
Under Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, and all of the Republican legislators, only fetuses matter, not living, breathing women. Any girl-child who is born in Tennessee becomes a non-person once she can bear a child. Is this really what Tennessee voters prefer?
Our Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, has indicated publicly that he at least favors exceptions for rape and incest.
Voters who care about girls and women should reach out to Speaker Sexton and to Governor Lee to urge that Tennessee’s abortion restrictions are modified to become moderately more humane.
JAMIE L. HERMAN
Johnson City
