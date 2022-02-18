Reject government censorship
When I read the Feb. 5 newspaper, I was appalled at Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to introduce a bill in the GOP controlled legislature to require schools and libraries to control “age-appropriate” content. This bill smacks of government censorship of the worst possible kind. It’s a blatant attempt at mind control, and a slippery slope to a government attempt to decide what books are available in our free public schools and public libraries.
Only last week a pastor of a conservative church in Mount Juliet, Tenn., held a book-burning on the church property.
All across our country right-wing activists are joining school boards to limit what students may read using the pseudonym “age-appropriate.”
We fought and won a revolution in our country to escape from the heavy oppression of a king and parliament to decide what we could read, write, and publish. Every voting citizen of Tennessee should object to this and write to the representatives whom we elect.
RANDALL SMYTHE
Jonesborough
Don’t hinder missing child search
An eerie dark cloud has hung over the Northeast Tennessee region since that dreadful night of June 15th, when Summer Wells was reported missing. Many things have happened since then; including mass searches, tireless investigations, and many important days missed, including her birthday.
Many people have had Summer’s best interest at heart, whether it be sharing a flyer, donating to the reward fund, or honest caring journalism. These people have been instrumental in bringing about evidence and hopefully answers into the disappearance of Summer. That population unfortunately does not speak for all. Many people have taken this case and pushed their own personal gain at the expense of Summer’s name. Whether it be social media, YouTube, or any other form of for-profit media, many people have taken this case and used it for their own popularity rise or monetary gain. This stirs up baseless rumors and only cause headaches for those involved in the case with the right intentions.
Many individuals have used these for-profit platforms to come to the Rogersville community and cause issues with homeowners and law enforcement. This has only hindered the efforts to find or recover Summer Wells. Needless to say, these actions are only detrimental to the case and are unwanted by those who reside local to the case.
There are many ways to continue to support this investigation, such as sharing the TBI flyer, following credible updates, donating to the reward fund, and ultimately sharing her story. Through our trust and support for those investigating this case, we can bring this case to a close. With the right intentions and proper actions, we can bring Summer Wells home.
TREVOR LEE
Bristol
Virginia governor’s actions do have consequences
In Froma Harrop’s Jan. 29 commentary, she said that neither of Gov. Youngkin’s cited executive orders were of any consequence. Banning school boards from enacting mask mandates has life and death consequences.
Yes, the vast majority of children will not get seriously ill from COVID, but their teachers, staff, and caregivers do. Children packed into classrooms become vectors for spreading the disease.
Does Froma seriously consider risking the severe illness or death of teachers, staff, and caregivers to be of no consequence? How many children have lost one or both parents due to the child bringing COVID home from school?
Also, there are vulnerable children in schools. If other children do not wear their masks, they put these vulnerable children at risk of severe illness and possibly death. We wear masks to protect other people, so allowing some children to not wear masks puts other children at risk. Is this of no consequence?
True, banning the teaching of a subject (CRT) that has never been taught is rather non-consequential. However, his hotline for reporting if your child feels uncomfortable is the poison pill.
Teaching has always been an underpaid and stressful profession. The pandemic has compounded those problems. But the current witch hunt to go after teachers if parents feel that their children are being disrespected or there are divisive practices in their schools may be a step too far.
Those are some pretty vague terms and only add more pressure on teachers to avoid hard truths and white-wash history.
Does the governor seriously believe local school boards are unable to handle their own teachers and he therefore needs to add a partisan magnifying glass? Does he seriously think this will help teacher morale and staffing levels?
Froma Harrop is wrong. There are far-reaching consequences to the governor’s actions.
REBECCA CUMMINGS
Unicoi
