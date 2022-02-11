Children should have more books, not less
In regard to the dimwitted assemblyman from Kingsport seeking to purge school libraries of “obscene material” such as “Maus” in McMinn County, Tennessee.
I believe that if we rely solely on the state of Tennessee for our children’s education, we will be greatly disappointed. Would we trust the DMV to teach our child how to drive, or the federal government’s food pyramid to teach our child how to eat healthy? Heaven’s no! Government education is a foundation, it is not complete. Ultimately, our child’s education is up to us, as parents.
If you are uncomfortable with what your child reads at school, do not take the books away from them. Give them another perspective. My child will learn about Christopher Columbus at school, but at home, she will read Howard Zinn’s “People’s History.” Case in point — let the children read Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” and George Orwell’s “1984” before some softheaded school boards try to take those away too. I have found that uncomfortable books are the most important books.
If we are going to start banning books, why not purge one from the library that historically illustrates, xenophobia, racism, homophobia, genocide and anti-semitism? The King James Bible.
The answer is not to ban books, or for children to read less, it is for them to read MORE!
Let’s stop with the book banning hysterics and let the children read, and think for themselves.
Isn’t that what learning is all about?
DR. BENJAMIN DANIEL WHITFIELD
Johnson City
Thankful for effective police
I would like to thank Detective Shawn Judy and Deputy Wagner of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
I had a handgun stolen, and Deputy Wagner came and took my report. He was very helpful to me. I honestly, never expected my firearm to be found.
Detective Shawn Judy called me last week and indeed was able to return my firearm to me. He got it from another agency that saw the “hit” on the computer, and that it was registered to me.
Detective Judy couldn’t have been more professional, in fact, when he first called me, he said I should call him back at the Sheriff’s Department and gave me the number, so I would know it was not a scam call. That is excellent policy if you ask me.
I went to the Sheriff’s Office and he was so very professional and kind. He also did return my firearm to me.
I want to thank all members of the Sheriff’s Department, especially those patrolling and putting their lives on the line for us. We’ve seen recent law enforcement shootings and deaths in our region in the last two years, sadly.
Officer Michael Chandler in Wise County was murdered on his 29th birthday while on duty in 2021. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department lost an officer a couple of years ago, and now another one was shot. I wish him a speedy recovery, and for strength for his family.
I want to remind everyone, they are risking death or permanent injury every day, to protect us. I want to thank all law enforcement for what they do, what they endure, and thank their families as well, because their families are the ones who have to worry about them in harm’s way for all of us.
KAREN WASHINGTON
Gray