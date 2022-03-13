Letters: Buffalo Mountain, Ballad Health
Buffalo Mountain is well-kept
We have been avid hikers to our region’s paths and trails for many years.
Today was our first time visiting Buffalo Mountain Park, and it was glorious! The amazing views and the sheer silence available is unmatched locally. You can tell immediately that maximum effort has been used to keep these trails as natural as possible.
Careful precision paid to the trimming of the local flora ensures minimal impact on the delicate ecosystem while allowing safe, single file passage. It was refreshing to see that these trails were foot-traffic only and dog-friendly
While everyone should have a place to play, the infrastructure that would have to be implemented for bike usage would harm the hard-earned preservation efforts. Not to mention the numerous safety issues created by the steep drops and tight passes mixed with speed.
During our visit we crossed paths with locals Connie and Allen, who were very hard at work trimming and maintaining the trails. Connie, a naturalist, was kind enough to share some history of the area and educated us on the delicate balance needed to be able to enjoy such beautiful areas as Buffalo Mountain.
Here’s to hoping the amazing effort and people are recognized for keeping it as untouched and natural as possible and we never “wish we had.”
So here’s a big thank you and tip of the hat to Buffalo Mountain and her caretakers.
We loved it.
BRAD ANDERSON
Kingsport
Ballad needs more regulation
The other day I was released from the Johnson City Medical Center after having surgery, requiring four days of recovery in the hospital before returning home.
During my discharge, I was given mobility equipment to help me while recovering at home. They came from Ballad Health. Prescription drugs were ordered from the Ballad Health Pharmacy, although we had indicated a wish to use our own pharmacy. One prescription was exorbitantly high and we deleted it.
In the evening, I was given breathing equipment. It came from a Ballad Health subsidiary. Today, I was visited by a physical therapist who analyzed the situation and told me an occupational therapist would also be provided. Both would come from a Ballad Health subsidiary.
Later in the day I received a call from a home health care that is part of the Ballad Health system.
I believe in our capitalist system. However, I believe in a competitive system. Since the merger that created Ballad Health, this medical system has dominated the region. To what extent it can do what it wishes, make pricing non-competitive, etc., I do not know. I do know that I wish to have the freedom of choice.
Furthermore, the dominance of this health system indicates that health is predicated on the profitability of those who provide it rather than the first priority to be healthcare of people.
I don’t have a solution to Ballad Health domination. However, since the state of Tennessee created the monopoly, it seems to me it could create restrictions to monopolistic practices.
EDWARD WOLFF
Jonesborough
