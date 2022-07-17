Will Bristol become Atlantic City?
I’m not down on casinos. I enjoy gambling on occasions. I lived in Absecon N.J., just across the bay from Atlantic City (AC), from 1986-1991.
The first casino opened in 1978, followed closely by all the huge, billion-dollar places. They were going to save AC from unemployment, depression, crime and poverty. They were going to solve all these problems and more and would get the tax breaks to do it.
Over the past 45 years, most of the casinos closed, some new ones came and went, yet the only constants were the slums all around the area continuing to grow, along with crime, addiction, foreclosures and poverty
Most of the early casinos drew in the crowds with cheap games, drinks and food, making lots of cash and getting out with it, because little went into the city issues they were promised to be fixing.
A casino is first and foremost a business. They make profits for their investors, not the community at large. So, the only sure way to make money at a casino is to buy stock in them.
I went to the Grand Opening of the Hard Rock in Bristol. Not that great. The whole place was about the size of a JC Penny’s, but just big enough to put in a lot of cheap table games and penny slots to make a few quick millions to offset costs.
Just like AC, once up and running, those table games will be $10.00 min., and those penny slots will have their switches on the back pushed to $1, $5, $10 and up.
I really really love this area and truly hope for the best out of this experience and hope that the government officials involved hold the casino to any promises they may have made to get the opportunity.
I also hope that taxes don’t go up to cover the increases needed for police, fighting addictions and homelessness. But if history is our teacher, we will not be able to avoid the bad with the good.
My bottom line is that I don’t mind casinos, I just wouldn’t want to live within 25 miles of one. And I pray that the people in Bristol continue living in Bedford Falls and not Pottersville.
MIKE FOX
Gray
How can we trust the JCPD?
I attended the Johnson City Commission meeting on July 7 hoping to be heard on my concerns about the pending investigation of the Johnson City Police Department failing to investigate a serial rapist. I am disturbed by the dismissive way I and others concerned citizens were treated by the commissioners.
I heard about the JCPD ignoring reports on a rapist in downtown Johnson City two years ago. I have a male friend who declined an invite to the suspect's apartment because they knew about the routine rapes. I have heard about women who were or were nearly brought to the apartment to be assaulted or raped.
The public knew about this, and our leaders failed us.
Our commissioners are our elected representatives. Instead of hearing our concerns, commissioners held a private meeting on the issue that was closed to the public. They did everything possible to ignore concerned citizens, including placing threatening notices about “disrupting meetings,” and sneaking out the back door to avoid coming face-to-face with demonstrators. Demonstrators followed all the meeting’s rules, and we were rudely dismissed.
Former Commission candidate Jeff Clark spoke on an agenda item during a public hearing on a development project. How will Johnson City’s development strategy to attract new people work when there is public evidence that the JCPD does not take the crimes of rape and sexual assault seriously? How will these newcomers feel safe? A commissioner told Mr. Clark to "sit down" for speaking up.
If commissioners expect Johnson City residents to trust our public institutions, they must do better. Evidence suggests that a woman died, and another nearly died as a result of this serial rapist’s crimes. After what looks like two years of sweeping this under the rug, it should be no surprise that people are having a hard time "trusting the process."
VICTORIA HEWLETT
Johnson City