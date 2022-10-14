Parents do read

“Book bans” are an effective term to mask the real issue concerning parents. In fact, the Florida law called “Don’t say gay,” a law that simply protects children in grades K-3 from explicit material on gender, sexuality, trans, and gay lifestyles, was given an incendiary name to draft opposition to this bill.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video