“Book bans” are an effective term to mask the real issue concerning parents. In fact, the Florida law called “Don’t say gay,” a law that simply protects children in grades K-3 from explicit material on gender, sexuality, trans, and gay lifestyles, was given an incendiary name to draft opposition to this bill.
The theme of the column by Jonathan Friedman (Oct. 6) pivots on the concept that educators and librarians have the expertise to determine what our children need to read. Concerns by parents who have differing views concerning the material being used in education is just considered “rhetoric.” To ensure we understand the difference between the elite and lowly parents, a quote is included by Dr. Farah Jasmine Griffin that “people who read books don’t ban them.”
Well, parents do read books and that is the problem. In fact there are several cases where parents have tried to read books used in lower grade elementary schools to school board members, and were disallowed because the content being read was too explicit for their sensitive ears.
The excuse for the rise in attention to books used in schools are, of course, prejudice and Christian attitudes towards morality. In truth, it is a result of exposure to the actual curriculum used in the classroom and how it is not always age appropriate, and sometimes totally inappropriate for a school classroom.
Many, including myself, when educated on what CRT and the 1619 project were about, rejected them out of hand as a dividing force that is heavily biased to the point of being untrue, or at least largely incomplete.
Parental concern for understanding and approving the information being presented to their children in schools is a right that should be honored and not considered “rhetoric” to be set aside.
JACK VAN ZANDT
Jonesborough
Martin has state’s interest in mind
Dr. Jason Martin has observed several critical decisions our governor has made in the last four years were not in the best interest of average Tennesseans.
With that in mind, Martin has decided to run for governor. If elected, he will take on the following important issues.
1. Education: Per state constitution, local rule should have final authority to determine a school’s curriculum and staffing needs. Local concerns should be addressed by the people impacted.
2. Right To Work: Do not lock all your workplace choices into the state constitution; vote no on Amendment 1.
3. Medicaid expansion (the Affordable Care Act): Since the current governor did not accept the federal government’s Medicaid expansion, the state of Tennessee has lost $3.4 million dollars a day in federal funds. To date, that totals $5.5 billion dollars. Those lost dollars could have stayed home to help the average Tennessean receive better healthcare.
Dr. Martin exhibits leadership, honesty, compassion, integrity and the ability to bring people all together for the common good, not to serve private interest groups.