Cheers for county’s action
on mining operation
I wanted to write a letter publicly to thank our county for taking a stand against the bitcoin on Bailey Bridge Road. I am a lifelong resident of this county and have never been more proud of my elected officials for taking a stand for the people and against a big corporation like bitcoin.
The noise is an issue. I wear hearing aids, and when I first started hearing the buzzing while on my front porch, I presumed something was wrong with them. No one would want this in their community.
Thank you to Commissioner Kent Harris who represents me and I have gotten to know during this and to all the commission members. I wholeheartedly agree with them.
MARY LOU BROYLES
Limestone
Ad disrespects veterans
Lord knows I am totally in favor of capitalism. I retired from teaching history and American government for 30 years. I served my country as an infantry officer during the Cold War which really wasn’t all that “cold.” I lost buddies in Grenada and Beirut. I lost even more to training accidents.
There’s a local business that cleans rugs running an advertisement demanding that “Mr. Gorbachev CLEAN THESE RUGS.”
Mocking a period of history where folks died for freedom isn’t a good way to make a buck when there’s a major Veterans Hospital and a national military cemetery to share the landscape. Pretty soon we’ll be putting the Christmas wreaths on those graves. Someday, I’ll rest there. We bemoan the way our children have no respect for our past. No wonder, when the business community mocks the sacrifices.
JIM KONONOFF
Johnson City
Greenlee deserves honor
The editorial article in the Johnson City Press suggested naming Herb Greenlee as a perfect fit to name in honor of the Carver Recreation splash pad. I could not agree more as to the naming of the new splash pad for Carver Recreation Director Herb Greenlee.
I have known Mr. Greenlee to be a man of character, honor, dignity and great respect. He has been a mentor to the youth as well as many adults in the Johnson City locality. As a retired teacher, coach and principal from the Sullivan County School System, Mr. Greenlee has earned the respect from many teachers, coaches and administrators throughout East Tennessee.
Through the years I have seen Mr. Greenlee work tirelessly in many job capacities to see to the needs of the youth in the Johnson City area.
I unequivocally support the naming of the splash pad or any other domain in honor of Mr. Herb Greenlee.
BRYAN MASON
Piney Flats
Use facts for vaccine mandate
After reading Ms. Cynthia M. Allen’s editorial post on Oct. 19, I felt I had to post my response to her lack of facts concerning COVID-19 vaccinations. Her first mistake was when she declared that the federal government could not require employees to get vaccinated.
Wrong. Any employer has the right to set their own rules of employment. Unless it violates federal laws such as race, religion, age or sex discrimination plus others. She then claims “six defendants present thoughtful and sincere “ objections to getting the vaccine. But she conveniently leaves out a major rebuttal.
All of the defendants’ claims were heard by an independent panel of experts who rejected their claims. She then goes back a whole century to try and use a completely irrelevant Supreme Court ruling. That said defendants way back then were allowed to pay a small fine instead of taking a vaccine. This time she totally ignores the fact that COVID-19 is entirely different than the reason people were vaccinated a century ago.
She never states the exact facts about what the vaccine mandate was for way back when but the date is very close to the Spanish Flu outbreak, back in 1918, which history proves killed millions of people worldwide, including the U.S.
Ms. Allen’s type of partial and wrongly personal opinions of facts should have no place in the Press, nor any other news site. Her false claims are one of the reasons thousands of innocent Americans are dying every day, and she needs to be held accountable and dropped by every honest news source.
LARRY W. GILBERT
Johnson City
