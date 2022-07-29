Pay attention to bitcoin settlement
I am writing to highlight an oversight of this newspaper in the Tuesday, July 26, Press edition. The front-page headline article “Commissioners work to finish long-delayed project,” did not mention the current state of a proposed settlement of a lawsuit by the county and upcoming vote.
As many area residents are aware, Washington County has an unresolved lawsuit against both BrightRidge and Red Dog pertaining to the operation of a bitcoin mining operation in the county.
The article made no mention of the detailed update given by the county attorney on a potential settlement of the lawsuit at the July 25th commission meeting. The pending agreement must be updated and is scheduled to come again before the County Commission for a final vote at a rescheduled regular upcoming Aug. 29th meeting. The commissioners will vote and either the lawsuit will move forward or be terminated.
This was new and relevant information to county citizens, Press readers and some of the commission members themselves. The Press had earlier reported in their June 9 edition the county had agreed to a mediated settlement which seemed final and binding.
As outlined in the July 25 meeting, the county has not made a final settlement determination and will vote on the issue at the Aug. 29 meeting. I believe this information should have been shared in the referenced July 26 Press article highlighted above or in a specific separate article.
The new developments and status of the lawsuit as presented at the July 25 meeting are indeed newsworthy for readers and citizens. I hope in the future the Press will be more diligent to include newsworthy developments of this continuing litigation.
KEVIN HENDRICKS
Jonesborough
Replacement housing should be spread out
City commissioners are rezoning property on South Roan Street, which will allow 160 subsidized apartments to be built that would allow low-income residents of the Sevier Center (located downtown) to move into.
The federal government recognized years ago that low-income housing should be spread out in a city to avoid a high concentration of public assisted housing in any one area of a city. If you build 160 units in one area of town, you create housing that the public frequently labels “the projects,” or in large cities, “the ghetto.”
City commissioners should promote building 40 apartments in the east, west, north and south sections of Johnson City so that lower income adults and children become part of a diverse community and avoid a disproportionate concentration of low-income housing in any isolated section of our city.
PETER PADUCH
Johnson City
Guns used defensively more than you think
In the Thursday, July 21, Press, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch opined that the two recent interventions by armed citizens were exceptions.
They listed the active shooter statistics from the New York Times, which seemed to show that random, armed citizens ended the situation by shooting the attacker 15 out of 433 times during the years 2000-2021.
Casting a wider net on armed self defense, the Wikipedia article “Defensive Gun Use” shows that armed citizens intervene much more frequently: “Estimates over the number of defensive gun uses vary wildly, depending on the study’s definition of a defensive gun use, survey design, country, population, criteria, time-period studied, and other factors. Low-end estimates are in the range of 55,000 to 80,000 incidents per year, while high end estimates reach 4.7 million per year.”
The CDC produced an unpublished study after studying the issue in 1996, 1997 and 1998 and concluded that there were approximately 2.46 million defensive gun uses per year. The CDC never reported the results of those surveys, does not report on their website any estimates of defensive gun use frequency, and does not even acknowledge that they ever asked about the topic in any of their surveys.
The Post-Dispatch must not have researched the issue enough to get reliable data or chose to show their biases in this editorial.
CARL RUSSELL
Johnson City