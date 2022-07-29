Pay attention to bitcoin settlement

I am writing to highlight an oversight of this newspaper in the Tuesday, July 26, Press edition. The front-page headline article “Commissioners work to finish long-delayed project,” did not mention the current state of a proposed settlement of a lawsuit by the county and upcoming vote.

