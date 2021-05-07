By the pricking of my thumbs
The destruction of America began on Jan. 20. Now that China has Biden on a short leash, his motto is America last. Washington is now 100% corrupt. All three branches of the government plus the DOJ, FBI, and many others. That corruption has spread all across the country.
Biden killed thousands of jobs on his first day, and now with a massive border crisis caused by his open border policies, he is unfit for the office.
The media and big tech are covering up for his incompetence. We have zero leadership in Washington on either side. America is adrift in a dangerous sea.
There is proof that the media is executing the greatest misinformation campaign in history. Don’t believe anything they say, except local, because they only tell you what they want you to hear. Their job now is to shape our thoughts and opinions, and they are doing a good job of that.
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that America is dying, culturally, morally, and politically. The level of hate in our country on both sides is the greatest I have ever seen. Our children are growing up in this hateful environment.
The main cause of this is because we have turned our backs on God, and now he is turning his back on us. I fear most people won’t wake up to this before it is too late. Our window of opportunity is almost closed.
Shakespeare said something wicked this way comes, that is true in the White House today. When Biden steps down in a year or two because of mental decline, we will be in deep trouble, because we’ll have a left-wing extremist in charge.
JOE PHILLIPS
Jonesborough
Manager search shows
need for diversity board
City commissioners are selecting a search firm for hiring a new city manager. The City Commission came up with a short list of questions to determine their recommendation for choosing the search firm. I believe their list of questions is both too short and is short sighted. Earlier this year the commission determined that they do not need to endorse the creation of a community board for equity and inclusion. And yet they have failed to ask these search firms about their ability to attract women and minorities as applicants to city manager positions.
What is their track record for presenting a diverse pool of qualified candidates? What is their track record on women and minority candidates staying in their positions for over three years?
If Johnson City does not need a community board for equity and inclusion, then the City Commission should be asking these questions. It appears such concerns are not on their minds.
This is precisely why such a board for equity and inclusion is necessary for Johnson City.
There should be no search firm selected until these questions are answered.
DEBORAH HARLEY-McCLASKEY
Johnson City
Imbalance causes trust issues
I read the Sunday, May 2, editorial headline “How should we restore trust in the media?” with interest and hope for reasonable suggestions.
I found comments by Ms. Carrie Sheffield, “American’s trust in media is broken; here’s how to fix it” to be reasonable and even-handed. I agree that liberal ideals are greatly over-represented in most media today. The issue is how to improve the balance so both viewpoints can be represented.
In “The path to restoring journalism as a pillar of our democracy” by Yosef Getachew and Jonathan Walter, I was astounded and frightened to learn they advocated government funding of journalism. One of their suggestions, “For starters, Congress can fund journalism that puts real dollars behind local media, and community, and public media of all kinds,” would destroy journalism as we have known it. With government dollars comes government control or at least influence. Does anyone really want media controlled and/or influenced by regulations set by the party they did not vote for?
When I took journalism in high school we were taught to look for and report the five W’s (Who, What, When, Where, and Why). Until that is done again and all personal opinions relegated to the editorial pages there will be no reason to trust media.
CARL RUSSELL
Johnson City