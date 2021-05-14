Unicoi shouldn’t bend over for asphalt plant
I’m responding to recently published comments by Town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen in which she “wants to dispel asphalt plant rumors.” Many of the points the mayor made were accurate and valid, but some were not, and I’d like to respond to a couple of them.
First, she said that as mayor she must represent all landowners and that Summers-Taylor is a landowner. True enough. However, she is weighing the concerns of one landowner (who doesn’t even live in Unicoi County) over those of the people living in 550 homes within one mile of the plant (most of whom are landowners) whose health, property values, and overall quality of life would be adversely affected if there is a major expansion of the asphalt plant. That is in no way an equivalent comparison. It’s very one-sided.
Second, the mayor says that we in the Town of Unicoi will benefit from lower asphalt costs with a plant nearby. But there will be an asphalt plant at that location no matter what — it’s just a question of how big an operation it’s allowed to become. Summers-Taylor’s newer equipment has a much higher output capacity than the old CAPS plant did, geared to repaving I-26 in the near future. But we don’t need larger quantities of asphalt here in town, so a bigger plant gains us nothing. And the company will charge whatever price they want to charge. So that’s a non-argument.
What many people in the Town of Unicoi keep asking is, why is the mayor bending over so far backward to accommodate the desire of a big asphalt company to expand their existing 2-acre footprint when we have agricultural zoning and an ordinance prohibiting additional asphalt plants? It should be a simple matter, but somehow it’s not.
THEODORE THOMAS
Unicoi
The nation needs to heal
As an ordained minister, hearing painful stories and experiencing personal suffering, I can attest to the reality that healing does not take place until the true source of the pain and suffering is named, acknowledged, and realized. Otherwise, attempts are made to bury it. The result is that the wound is never healed and the results of such pain and suffering continue to reappear. It doesn’t matter if it’s an individual, family, community, culture, or nation.
Gov. Lee’s comments in the May 9 Johnson City Press stated that “students should learn the exceptionalism of this nation, not things that inherently divide people.” He was responding to a new law, which he has not yet signed, that would restrict what can be taught in schools about institutional racism.
If this nation is “exceptional,” it is because this nation was founded, and grew because of slavery and genocide. For example, before the Civil War, 85% of our nation’s exports was cotton. Slaves planted, grew, harvested, and baled that product. Our Constitution and amendments were compromised to permit the continuance of slavery or its descendant, Jim Crow. In addition, Native Americans have had their lives, beliefs, and cultures decimated by European immigrants from the beginning.
The United States of America embodies systemic racism. Let’s continue to name it in all its forms, talk about it rationally and compassionately, and not just change the laws, but change our minds and hearts.
REV. EDWARD WOLFF
Jonesborough