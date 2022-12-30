You gotta feel sorry for Josh Hammer. Poor fellow! He just doesn’t get it.
Maybe he’s not too bright. He thinks this war is nothing more than President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “quixotic crusade to recover Crimea and the Donbas.” He doesn’t even realize that the Ukrainian people are fighting our war for us. The vast majority of them, well over 80%, want to keep fighting it, in spite of how horribly the monster in the Kremlin is making them suffer from it.
They’re on the front lines of the world struggle to defend our freedom, to save democracy from the dictators who want the world to trash democracy and accept autocratic rule. In other words, to accept rule by thugs who dictate everything and refuse to accept government by the consent of the governed. And we’re not even sending any Americans over there to fight this battle for us.
Maybe the reason for Hammer’s self-deception is that he’s so young. He doesn’t remember Munich and Neville Chamberlain’s concessions to Hitler of the territory that Hitler had already overrun. Chamberlain claimed that this appeasement of Hitler would bring “peace in our time.” It didn’t. It brought on World War II. So maybe Hammer has never learned the bitter lesson that Munich taught the hapless Chamberlain: Appeasing an aggressor never satisfies an aggressor. It only whets his appetite to conquer more territory.
It never brings “peace in our time” to us or to Ukraine.
Wake up, Josh! Ukraine is fighting our war for us, not on our shores and not with our fighters. It’s the war that we will have to fight if we don’t stop the autocrats now, lest government of the people, by the people, and for the people perish from the Earth.
Slava Ukraini! Heroyam slava!
DONALD SHAFFER
Johnson City
TVA needs better preparation
It was certainly an interesting experience to get a taste of third world living with the rolling blackouts courtesy of TVA. It makes us appreciate the simpler things in life (heat, light, refrigeration).
However, I would think that TVA would realize that our changing climate, increasing number of storms and temperature swings, requires them to move quickly to build wind farms that could harness the winds formed by temperature gradients and provide the additional power required by wind chills. Likewise, more solar would help with summer AC.