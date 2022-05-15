Letters: Advice to graduates
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to share their advice for the crop of recent graduates our area has produced. Here are some of the responses we received.
Live your dream
Congratulations to the college graduates for achieving this important milestone! Always remember that today you are living your own dream and goal of four to five years ago. These will change over time as you grow and progress in your career, but at each moment, you are experiencing the result of the hard work and dedication of the past several years.
As a recent graduate, you should not become engrossed in landing your dream job right out of the gate. In fact, the chances of this happening are extremely small. Because of this, I suggest focusing your initial job search on both interest and organizational fit. This means asking yourself, “Is the work interesting, and can I see myself working with this team?”
Spend the next several years getting comfortable in your roles: a new entrant into the workforce, a new colleague and a new influencer in your organization. You alone impact several key aspects of your career: showing up on time, a positive disposition, an entrepreneurial spirit, a willingness to tackle projects and a willingness to be a go-to member of your organization.
Your first job will not define you, but it will be the foundation on which your career is built. You will make mistakes, you will witness others’ mistakes and you will learn what mistakes you do not wish to make at future junctions in your career.
Lastly, every connection you make early in your career could significantly impact the trajectory of your career. Network hard, be kind and consider advancing your career even further with an affordable Tusculum University master’s degree.
DR. JACOB I. FAIT
Greeneville
Never stop learning
Some random thoughts for graduates from a 71-year-old grandfather who has seen a thing or two and still learning:
Listen to Admiral William H. McRaven’s 2014 commencement speech at the University of Texas titled, “Make Your Bed”. (It’s online)
Read “Good To Great” by Jim Collins. It’s about successful companies and the value of work. Collins notes, “When all the pieces come together, not only does your work move toward greatness, but so does your life. For, in the end, it is impossible to have a great life unless it is a meaningful life. And it is very difficult to have a meaningful life without meaningful work. Perhaps, then you might gain that rare tranquility that comes from knowing that you’ve had a hand in creating something of intrinsic excellence that makes a contribution. Indeed, you might even gain that deepest of all satisfactions: knowing that your short time here on earth has been well spent, and that it mattered.” Continuing, Collins explains The Stockdale Paradox: “Retain faith that you will prevail in the end, regardless of the difficulties and at the same time confront the most brutal facts of your current reality whatever they might be.” (Read the book to understand Stockdale’s wisdom).
Movies to watch: “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962), “A River Runs Through It” (1992), “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), “42-The Jackie Robinson Story” (2013).
READ, listen to those you respect, work hard, don’t make excuses, spend some time in thought, be curious and humble and strive to be an informed citizen. Don’t be afraid to “swim upstream”.
Wisdom from Mark Twain: “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”
I wish each graduate the best and hope in all future endeavors that you fare well.
DAVID MILLER
Johnson City