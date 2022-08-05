Family history on display
I enjoy reading your column, “Today in Johnson City History.”
I was excited when I read your July 15 edition, saying 125 years ago something was of special interest to Watauga area residents. Readers learned that “Born to the wife of David Baker, a daughter.”
That baby daughter was my mother!
David Baker was my grandfather and lived near Watauga.
My mother, Mary Baker (Whitaker), was born July 10, 1897.
The Comet was published weekly, and the news appeared on July 15, 1897.
I hope you continue publishing Johnson City History for a long time.
HELEN W. HOUSTON
Piney Flats
Priced out of home
My rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kingsport just went from $935 total to a $1,429 total with fees.
I am a senior on a fixed income. I cannot afford this. I know have them down $200 with a long-term lease, but this is still over a $250 increase from what I pay now.
Many who live here are native to this area. They are on Social Security or disability or just are not getting paid much. Many are now moving.
I moved here from Asheville to avoid paying these high prices. High rent has caused Asheville to have a high rate of crime and homelessness. But I wish I had never moved.
LINDA BURNS
Kingsport
Why should people vote?
The Aug. 2 Johnson City Press headline indicated that Washington County is 87th out of 95 counties in Tennessee in early voting. From my perspective, that is not a surprise. One political party has super dominance throughout the state. Most of the primary voting candidates had no challenger. The other party had very few candidates. Why should people vote?
President Harry Truman stated that any state was not a democracy if there was dominance by any one political party. We need to think about that.
EDWARD WOLFF
Jonesborough
Don’t teach hate
Hate, prejudice and bigotry are not part of a child’s makeup when they are born! These traits are learned in the home because parents pass on their angers and prejudices to the child.
Wouldn’t it be a Utopia if just for one year everyone agreed not to tell their child any negatives they harbor about another race or ethnic group?
This also is why I feel the Critical Race Theory should not be taught! These teachings just exacerbate the situation!
Instead of teaching tolerance, the Critical Race Theory is actually trying to give credence to why one group of people should dislike another or why someone should be ashamed of being born in a certain ethnic group!
Want peace? Then teach tolerance and acceptance in the home and the school! Can it be that simple?
JIM WILSON
Johnson City
Greed
Inflation is the number one topic at this time. I spell inflation this way: G-R-E-E-D!
The working class, so-called, received a pay raise for the first time in decades. Greed wanted revenge. So, the best way to get that was to raise prices.
God help us if the workers are to get financially stable. This is my interpretation of inflation. What is yours?
BUTCH NORTH
Johnson City