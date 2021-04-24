Last week, we learned from Press Staff Writer David Floyd about a program from local business officials to bring new residents to Johnson City.
City commissioners approved the first third of $300,000 for a program intended to market the area to remote workers living elsewhere who may be considering relocation. The full program includes cash incentives up to $5,000 for those who become new residents.
The work-from-home trend accelerated by the yearlong coronavirus pandemic has freed up thousands of office employees to work anywhere with a suitable internet connection. Early evidence suggests those newly untethered professionals may prefer a change in scenery, perhaps eschewing metropolises for the scenery and low cost of living available in more rural areas.
Several cities and states were quick to offer move-in bonuses and incentives in hopes of scooping up some of these remote workers and their higher-than-median household incomes.
Chattanooga, for example, was ahead of the curve. Nine years ago, its GeekMove program offered relocating computer developers $1,250 in moving expense reimbursements and $10,000 forgivable mortgages for qualifying applicants.
We hope Johnson City’s relocation incentive program is successful. We’ve long preached the benefits to the community of bringing in new residents and new types of jobs.
We want new people to come here and discover the treasure we’ve enjoyed all along.
We do wonder, however, if the money pledged for this program might be spent elsewhere to better serve the community.
Johnson City’s government has long struggled with finding the right ways to help residents suffering from homelessness and residential security.
Years ago, when city commissioners enacted the punitive ban on camping on public property, leaders assured those opposing it that the measure was simply the stick portion of a carrot-and-stick approach to lifting people out of homelessness. An effective carrot has yet to materialize.
It seems that a $5,000 grant would have a much greater effect on the life of someone caught in the cruel cycle of poverty than it would for the person making $80,000 a year the local moving bonus targets.
While they’re out there chasing down potential new residents, let’s give those marketing our community some talking points that really set Johnson City apart. Let’s show them how gracious and hospitable we can be to all members of our community.