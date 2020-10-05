For a while, the fates of our local baseball teams were in question.
Major League Baseball ended its agreement with minor league teams at the end of September, and teams like the Johnson City Cardinals, the Elizabethton Twins, Bristol Pirates and the Greeneville Reds are no more.
Area fans were worried America’s pastime would disappear from our stadiums forever, but a new agreement between MLB and USA Baseball will keep the Appalachian League alive as a wood bat league for college players.
With no affiliations with Major League teams, however, the entire Appalachian League will be looking for new team names and logos for their players to wear.
The best team names and logos should tell a little about the community in which each team plays, referencing something the town or people are known for or proud of.
Press Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts suggested a few team names to replace the Cardinals in an opinion piece Sunday. He’s fond of names associated with the Gray Fossil Site, the city’s strong relationship to the rail industry and its Civil War history.
We know some of you bright and creative people can come up with excellent suggestions for baseball team names, and we’d like to hear them.
What should our area teams be named? What would the logos and mascots look like? Tell us why you think the name and design fits the community.
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.