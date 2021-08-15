Early in my teaching career of 43 years, I had a student who elected to take my class. He was a senior who loved playing baseball. He was on the school’s baseball team and during the summer months he played on a summer league team, working to improve his baseball skills.
We started school in August and it was hot. With box fans and the windows open we all endured the heat of the day. In late September it finally began to cool down.
My baseball friend/student began to have some health issues and in September his doctor revealed that he had cancer. By October he was on homebound. All of his teachers prepared lessons so his homebound teacher could help guide him through the subjects that would allow him to graduate on time. We were all hopeful that he could overcome cancer and return to school.
The spring sports season began without him on the team. His health continued to decline. Near the end of the school year we decided to take graduation to his home, knowing it would be impossible for him to attend with his classmates. He was happy to be a high school graduate.
A week after his senior class had graduated, he died from cancer. His parents, family members and teachers were devastated. Teachers never want to see a student die. After all these years and then some, I still remember this student as if it were just yesterday.
Schools in Northeast Tennessee have opened and students have returned for in-class learning. All elementary teachers know their teaching job this year will be more difficult because they will need to help all their students advance in learning by teaching those concepts not mastered the year before and by teaching the new material for this school year.
In middle school and high school, students who missed concepts in math or language skills in English will need to have refresher lessons before moving to new learning. Science teachers will have to assess their student’s ability to know concepts that are necessary for advanced learning. History teachers will need to review their student’s abilities to understand historical events as well as individuals within a historical time frame.
You will hear no complaints from dedicated teachers. They will put forth their best effort to see that good things happen for their students. They will provide students with meaningful lessons that will improve their skills on all levels of learning.
All Tennessee teachers recognize their role is more important this school year in their student’s learning than ever before. Look for faculty automobiles parked in the school parking lot long after students have left for the day. Some will be working at school on weekends. Many will carry work to their homes while they attempt to multi-task with everyday living necessities for their own families. Most will keep late evening hours working on the next day’s lessons.
Looming in the background are things that can upend all school’s agendas to improve the skills of their students. The highly contagious killer delta variant of COVID-19 can attack and disrupt every student’s learning in this school year. No doubt the next variant after delta (fourth variant) could be more devastating for those who become sick.
The one thing we all should not do is debate the wearing of masks or getting vaccinated. The risk of this virus attacking innocent students and teachers remains high. Local health professionals are the experts in understanding the health dilemma that places everyone in jeopardy of either death or long-term health problems caused by this virus. Their pleas for vaccinations and mask wearing should not go unanswered.
Along with that risk is that a student or teacher may die from this killer virus. That will devastate a learning environment as well as a family. Parents should be a positive force for their school-aged children.
Please do not be a negative force by attacking mask wearing or not being vaccinated. Following misinformation from unreliable sources could result in your own death. Let’s all encourage everyone to help lower the risk of this killer virus by protecting all children and adults.
When Gov. Bill Lee, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, and local politicians like Crowe, Alexander, Hicks, Lundberg and Hawk threaten school boards and school systems regarding a health issue, it becomes evident how incompetent and lacking in leadership skills they are regarding the safety of life and death of Tennesseans.
With more than 893,000 cases of COVID and more than 12,689 deaths in Tennessee and those numbers growing every day, their leadership lacks both moral and religious responsibilities. Death is not political and they have no right to threaten school boards and school systems to follow their lack of common sense.
Everyone recognizes that students with special needs will have special ed teachers who will guide their students through a safe learning environment. It will be a challenge; however, special ed teachers have the training necessary to keep their students safe as they advance their student’s learning skills.
Of those affected by the more than 615,000 deaths from COVID in the U.S., are school-aged children who have lost a parent or both parents. Some children have lost a primary caretaker grandparent or a family relative. Losing a parent or caretaker due to this killer virus affects the well-being of children for years. For some, it could be a lifetime.
Researchers for the journal JAMA Pediatrics estimated that more than 46,000 kids have lost a single parent from COVID. The research shows that the loss of a parent in childhood is linked to higher risks of substance abuse, mental health problems such as suicidal tendencies, poor performance in school, lower college attendance, lower employment and an early death.
Children, just like adults, can be asymptomatic, be a carrier of the virus, and unknowingly pass the virus to family members. Help lower everyone’s risk by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Your children deserve the protection afforded by a community being responsible. Children also deserve having parents who are alive and involved in their everyday lives. If you become infected with the delta variant of COVID, you may not be around to see your child graduate from school. That would be tragic.