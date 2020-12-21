In Gov. Bill Lee’s online address to Tennesseans Sunday night, muddled with misplaced wartime rhetoric proclaiming a virus to be our enemy, the governor channeled British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
“I am reminded of Winston Churchill’s words during the darkest days of World War II: ‘It would be foolish to disguise the gravity of the hour. It would be still more foolish to lose heart and courage,’” he said.
Lee’s choice of role models is unfortunate, not because the number of Tennesseans dead from COVID-19 surpassed the number of those killed in WWII last week, but because of how unlike Churchill he is.
By all accounts, whether from admirer or detractor, Churchill, the British Bulldog, was a man of action.
As the UK teetered on the brink of defeat, Churchill’s actions rallied soldiers and civilians to the war effort. He constantly prodded results from staff with “Action this Day” stickers placed on important documents and letters.
Lee, on the other hand, has taken a course of inaction during this pandemic.
His safer-at-home order in March only “strongly encouraged” residents to stay out of public places. Early emergency precautions were removed too early, and were abandoned by Lee, even now that the pandemic has grown much worse.
Instead of leading, he put the responsibilities of mask mandates and school closures on local officials, most without the resources available to a state executive. Businesses were left on their own to take precautions against the virus.
Even in the executive order he announced Sunday, he “strongly encourages” and “urges” his way through without ever actually doing anything.
Educators have begged Lee’s administration for guidance and clarity on school closures and sports events. Medical professionals have begged for a meaningful face mask mandate. Business owners have been forced to parse unclear guidelines and are left on their own to enforce them.
If Tennessee is at war with COVID-19, it seems we are losing. Our rate of new cases is growing more quickly per capita than most other places in the world, and our hospitals are nearing capacity.
Instead of the “heart and courage,” quote, there’s another saying from Churchill Lee should consider:
“I never worry about action, but only inaction.”