Ka-boom! Rat-tat-tat-tat-tat! Shaweeel!
We’re still days away from Independence Day, but the sound of fireworks purchased to commemorate the holiday is already echoing through many local neighborhoods.
The noise from these pyrotechnics can result in lost sleep for residents and the remains of bottle rockets littering front lawns and the roofs of homes.
Fireworks also terrify pets. Animal shelters often see an uptick in stray and runaway dogs during the Fourth of July holiday.
And fireworks can be a problem for military veterans who experience post-traumatic stress disorder.
A word of warning: You are breaking the law if you celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks inside the city of Johnson City. Ordinance 11-139 of the Johnson City Municipal Code reads:
1) It shall be unlawful for any person to sell or offer for sale, or keep in stock, or give away, within the city, or one (1) mile thereof, any firecracker, cannon cracker, torpedo, Roman candle, sky rocket, pin wheel or any fireworks of any nature whatsoever, or any toy pistol or toy cannon, discharged by percussion caps and gunpowder or other means.
2) No person shall sell, possess or use fireworks of any description within the city; provided, that this section shall not apply to wholesale dealers and jobbers who may possess fireworks for sale to merchants; provided, further, that this section shall not apply to fairs, shows and exhibitors who desire to give fireworks displays for the amusement of the public; provided, that such displays shall be given under the joint supervision of the exhibitor and the city police department so as to protect the health and welfare of the public, but no such fireworks display shall be given without a permit from the city recorder.
Johnson City is among a number of municipalities in Tennessee that restrict the sale and use of fireworks. There is no exception — not even for Independence Day or New Year’s Eve. If you are found in possession of fireworks in Johnson City, police say they will confiscate them and issue you a citation.
The problem for law enforcement officials, however, is catching the culprits in the act. Police say perpetrators often skedaddle long before they arrive.
Perhaps residents who are vexed by these noisemakers can help by capturing them in the act on a smartphone or other digital device.
It doesn’t help that neighboring governments practically beg Johnson City residents to break the law. They allow fireworks vendors to pitch their tents in parts of Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties to sell fireworks to city residents.
Some of these stands are even operated by volunteer firefighters, who sell fireworks annually to raise money for their departments.
It’s best to leave the fireworks to the professionals. One good way to do that is by attending the 50th annual Jonesborough Days Festival, which will end with a fireworks display on Sunday night.
Elizabethton’s Independence Day festivities will also end around 9 p.m. Saturday with a fireworks show that will be shot from the Elk Avenue Bridge over the Doe River.
Freedom Fest also returns on Sunday to the Unicoi Elementary School, with the Unicoi County Hospital Fireworks Spectacular set to begin at 9:30 p.m.