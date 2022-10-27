Our local animal welfare groups want to help you get involved in the fight to protect pets and other companions.
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of the United States will host an information session from 6:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center to help teach local animal advocates how to best have their voices heard by elected officials.
Animal shelter director Tammy Davis said the session will educate individuals about existing animal-focused state and local laws and how they could be more friendly to animals.
Only a few years ago, advocates successfully lobbied Johnson City to adopt an ordinance banning the practice of leaving unattended dogs chained outside and making it easier for captured stray animals to be spayed and neutered.
The regulation changes were a win for animals and animal-lovers alike, but more work is needed, and currently operating advocates need help. Animal cruelty laws are disappointingly lax in our state and are in desperate need of updating.
If you’re concerned about animal welfare and want to make a difference, we encourage you to attend next week’s information session.
The advocacy session is free, but organizers ask that you RSVP by filling out an online form available at https://bit.ly/3suDSS0.