As We See It

Our local animal welfare groups want to help you get involved in the fight to protect pets and other companions.

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of the United States will host an information session from 6:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center to help teach local animal advocates how to best have their voices heard by elected officials.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video