With early voting underway for state primaries and local elections, it’s important to be an informed voter, and we saw why recently.
Because of poll-worker errors, seven early voters received the wrong ballots in Washington County.
Press Staff Writer David Floyd reported this week that the voters were given the incorrect ballots because poll workers confused precinct numbers with state House district numbers.
Mistakes happen, but with something as important as our democratic process, we need to eliminate as many errors as possible. Washington County poll workers will be retrained, and some processes will be changed to try to avoid future slip-ups.
Thankfully, the mistakes were caught before they became more widespread, and the voters should be able to correct their votes.
The confusion shows the importance of arriving at the polls prepared. By the time you get to the booth, you should already know who you’re choosing in which races.
Your voting districts should be listed correctly on your voter registration card if you received an updated card two years ago when Washington County re-drew its district lines.
If your card is out-of-date, you can easily find polling locations, sample ballots and other election information on the state-maintained website, www.govotetn.gov.
Armed with a little information, you can make sure your vote is counted correctly.