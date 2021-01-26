Most drivers know that car headlights are essential at night, but how many are aware that their headlights should also be on whenever the windshield wipers are in operation or when weather conditions make it difficult to see or to be seen?
Tennessee law requires car headlights to be turned on 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise. The state’s Comprehensive Driver’s License Manual also requires headlights to be used in the daylight during periods of inclement weather.
The manual also says headlights must be turned on when daylight is not good enough for you to see people or vehicles clearly at a distance of 200 feet ahead; and when rain, mist, snow, or other precipitation requires constant use of windshield wipers.
As the manual says: “Remember, using headlights when wipers are in use is not just a good safety precaution — it’s Tennessee law!”
Starting in 2018, Tennessee banned colored lights other than white and amber on the fronts of cars to avoid confusion with emergency vehicles. Violations can result in a $50 fine.
Also remember that headlights turned on during daylight hours will make your car or truck easier to be seen by oncoming vehicles and pedestrians.
Another important tip is to always use headlights when driving at dusk. Even if you think you can see clearly, headlights can help other drivers see you as much as they help you see them.
There are also times when headlights should be dimmed. State law requires high beam headlights to be dimmed when an oncoming vehicle is within 500 feet (which is approximately the distance of one city block), or when you are following another vehicle within 500 feet.
This is a very important safety step because the glare from headlights in a rear view mirror of another vehicle can blind that driver.