Although long used in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe, roundabouts are fairly a new concept of traffic control in many areas of the United States.
According to the Tennessee Driver’s Handbook, a roundabout “is an intersection control device with traffic circulating around a central island.”
They are in use in many residential areas of Johnson City to help slow motorists and to discourage cut-through traffic. Roundabouts can also be found on the campus of East Tennessee State University and in Jonesborough and Kingsport.
Drivers often struggle with the rules for navigating a roundabout. Not surprisingly, these same motorists have difficulty in dealing with three-way stops.
Despite one popular misconception, the driver of the largest vehicle doesn’t always have the right of way.
The state driver’s manual instructs motorists to do the following at a roundabout:
• Always travel around a roundabout to the right in a counter-clockwise direction.
• On approaching the roundabout, stay in your lane and to the right of the splinter island or yellow pavement markings/curbs directing traffic to the right.
• After reaching the roundabout, you must yield to vehicles already within the circulating traffic. You should observe standard right-of-way procedures as with regular intersections controlled by yield signs.
• When inside the roundabout, proceed at a slower speed. You may exit the roundabout at any street or continue around again if you miss the street you wanted to turn on.
• In a multi-lane roundabout, do not try to overtake or pass any vehicles. The roundabout is a low-speed traffic control device. Exit the roundabout carefully and always indicate your exit using your right turn signal.