In an astonishing display of ignorance of our nation’s and our state’s core values, 27 Republican lawmakers endorsed a letter this week asking Tennessee’s public universities to adopt policies prohibiting student athletes from kneeling during the national anthem.
The senators who signed it, including our representatives Rusty Crowe and Jon Lundberg, used the letter to weigh in on an important conversation restarted in our community by East Tennessee State University’s basketball players and coaches who silently kneeled while our anthem played before several away games this season.
Addressing the controversy, coach Jason Shay said the demonstration was a call to action the team decided to make against racial inequalities and injustices and was not intended to disrespect the U.S. flag or the country’s veterans.
Clearly our senators weren’t paying attention, because their letter makes no mention of the nation’s history of race issues at the heart of the team’s protest. Instead, it calls the players’ actions offensive and disrespectful to what the national anthem represents and encourages state university leaders to adopt policies prohibiting such displays.
What’s offensive and disrespectful to what the anthem represents is our elected officials calling on our state-run schools to take action to limit students’ free speech.
One of the most important freedoms affirmed in our Constitution — the document and notions our veterans fought and died to protect — is the right to express ourselves freely without interference from the government.
With decades of court precedent suggesting that the policy the lawmakers are advocating would be unconstitutional, it’s unclear how they believe it would pass legal muster. It is, however, obvious that such an action would violate the spirit of our founding document.
Gov. Bill Lee has prioritized providing a well-rounded civics education in our public schools. This letter runs counter to the governor’s efforts and teaches these student athletes that the principles in the Constitution are only platitudes.
Maybe some of the funding provided under Lee’s education initiative should be spent to bring a civics tutor to the Senate floor.
ETSU President Brian Noland and each of the other state college leaders should reject this outrageous suggestion and make it clear they will protect students’ rights.
Our state legislators, who have taken a vow to uphold both the state and federal constitutions, would do good to listen to these students, their constituents, for once and represent their interests and well being.