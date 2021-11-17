For the first time in 62 years, Roan Mountain State Park is growing.
In a major announcement this week reported by Press Elizabethton Bureau Chief John Thompson, the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation detailed a plan to expand the park by 150 acres.
When hearing the wild land adjoining the park was for sale, park staff worked with representatives of the conservancy and the state to secure it.
Their quick action saved these acres and the diverse species contained on them for the benefit of future generations.
Our untouched wild areas help make our region unique, and this step to protect those resources will help keep it that way. Recently, we’ve bet heavily on recreational tourism from folks visiting our slice of heaven, so adding to our public lands should also be considered an investment in our economic health, as well.
There have been projects announced in Carter and Unicoi counties to develop resorts in mountainous areas. We’re not entirely opposed to responsible building in undeveloped areas, but it must be done carefully and sparingly to retain the region’s character and natural beauty.
Adding to Roan Mountain State Park increases the opportunities for camping, hiking, biking and learning and ensures those activities and areas will be maintained as wilderness.
We applaud the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy for its work to keep our mountains wild, and we’re thankful it and the state were able to work together to incorporate this land into our local park.
We hope to be able to explore these new acres when they’re available, and we hope the park continues to expand when land becomes available.