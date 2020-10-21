Recent news out of Memphis that a poll worker had been dismissed after turning away voters offers an opportunity for a reminder about what constitutes appropriate speech when voting.
The worker wrongly prevented the voters from casting their ballots because they were wearing garb in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The worker apparently considered the message as promoting the Democratic Party and its nominees.
There’s a lot about the worker’s decision that’s bothersome.
While many people who support the BLM movement may indeed be Democrats, one cannot assume the political affiliation of anyone advocating equal treatment under the law for a distinct minority.
Secondly, such social messages are within the standards of Tennessee law regarding behavior at the polls. The law prohibits messages, including signs and clothing, specific to a campaign at polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in such areas.
Black Lives Matter is not on the ballot.
One has to wonder whether a worker would have turned away voters in T-shirts with anti-abortion messages or in support of the One Million Moms organization, the Heritage Foundation or other organizations often associated with conservatism. By the same token, would voters with LGBTQ+ or environmental messages be turned away?
We can’t speculate about the Memphis worker’s motivation, but poll workers should stick to the letter of the law and leave any personal politics out of their decision making. If there’s a question about what meets the standard under the law, ask the election commission.
Locally, on the other hand, we have heard a number of complaints from voters about the lack of enforcement of state law at early voting locations. In some cases, voters tell us that people in hats or shirts promoting specific candidates or using campaign slogans have been allowed to enter and vote without removing or covering the items. Some voters tell us, though, that workers at other locations have aggressively enforced the rules.
They should not have to.
Experienced voters in particular should know by now that campaigning inside the polls is against Tennessee law. Moreover, it’s a violation of American principles. Attempting to influence or intimidate another voter going about his or her civic duty is simply out of bounds with our notion of free elections.
The gauntlet of swarming campaign workers and candidates voters face near the polls is bad enough. The ridiculous slew of overlapping signs outside the Princeton Arts Center early voting station is a prime example of overkill. Tennessee should lengthen that radius around the polls from 100 feet to 200 feet or more with exceptions for private property in the vicinity.
Since voting is a civic exercise, though, people who care enough to vote should care enough to follow the rules as they stand. We are 100% in support of free speech, but there’s a time and place for everything.
Just leave that cap in the car, cover your shirt with a jacket or better yet just wear something else when you vote.