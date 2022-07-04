With the weather warming up, it was time for my dining partner and I to avail ourselves of a quick way to forestall a case of the “summertime blues” by spending a comfortable Saturday evening cruising downtown Elizabethton.
Cruising, for those of you unfamiliar with this rite of passage, involves piling into your car, preferably a vintage vehicle from the late 20th century, and heading out for an early evening drive around town. Without a doubt, the Tri-Cities’ best cruise circuit in has to be that of Elizabethton, and the best place to stop for a bite and a drink has to be J’s Corner on South Lynn Avenue.
First impressions
Located at the corner of East F Street and South Lynn, J’s Corner is the westernmost anchor of the cruising circuit in Elizabethton. Heading east down F Street links you to East Elk Avenue and downtown Elizabethton, with minimal stoplights and a two-mile run that is three lanes wide. Turning north onto Riverside brings you around to East E Street, and heading west all the way back to the start at South Lynn. The J’s Corner parking lot is accessible from three sides, with a four-way stop there to keep the traffic out front under control.
Though J’s Corner sports a disused drive-thru window around back, the restaurant is still old school enough that you have to park your car and come inside to order your meal. The lobby has inside dining for 24 and outside patio dining that for another 50 or so. The cashier and order pickup counter for customer use fronts a very active kitchen, and an interior decorated with hundreds of license plates from all over the world.
Selections
While I was busy pondering the J’s menu, my dining partner already knew what her supper was going to be: a classic J’s Corner cheeseburger “all the way” ($4.25) together with a J’s Corner hot dog, ($1.99) also “all the way.” I opted for a J’s Corner signature sandwich, that being a Reuben ($6.15) sided with some crinkle-cut French fries for the two of us to share with our meals. As I was paying our bill to our counter-girl Olivia, I noticed my dining partner still thoughtfully checking out the menu, a sure sign that there’d be dessert afterward.
How it tastes
I was particularly pleased with my J’s Corner version of their classic Reuben sandwich. To a quantity of chopped and grilled corned beef, onion and sauerkraut was added some nutty-tasting Swiss cheese, whereupon a grill-flipper load was ladled into a baguette of Italian bread, and finished with thousand island dressing and spicy brown mustard. Though my dining partner isn’t all that fond of Reuben sandwiches, sampling this one got a nod and a smile from her.
My partner’s classic J’s Corner cheeseburger was exactly that, being a quarter-pound of 100% lean ground beef grilled medium and topped with yellow American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions and dill pickle slices, all on a good-sized burger bun. The J’s Corner hot dog that my dining partner ordered in place of her usual fries (she was sharing my fries, remember) was another delicious tour de force, being an all-beef hot dog on a bun topped with mustard, ketchup, chopped onions and some J’s Corner hot dog chili, making it a very nice addition to our supper.
My dining partner hadn’t forgotten about our having dessert with our meal, and decreed we’d both have ice cream cones “for afters.” I had two scoops of hand-dipped ice cream on my cake cone, choosing chocolate and Moosetracks as my two selections. My dining partner ordered her usual: strawberry on the bottom and chocolate on the top. Both two-scoop cones were each $2.99 and the perfect capstone to our very tasty and enjoyable meal.
The bottom line
The location is perfect, the atmosphere properly exact and comfortable, the food is some of the best you’ll ever taste and the staff are friendly and thoroughly professional.
No doubt about it, J’s Corner is classic in every sense of the word.
Why not cruise on by and see for yourself?