In the midst of the Christmas shopping season, it always helps to find a tranquil place to settle into, say hello to your neighbors, meet some new friends and, oh yes, have a bite to eat.
My dining partner and I have a short list of dining establishments that fulfill those requirements.
We call it “Our List.”
If you are in Jonesborough, one of the best places to do just that is also one of the newest, being The Just Bee Diner over on West Jackson Boulevard, the street known to the rest of us as U.S. Highway 11E.
Brian and Jessica Bishop, already busy morphing the Wheeler’s Bagels in Kingsport into Just Bee Bagels, are the new proprietors of The Just Bee Diner, and have just been rolling along, serving their regular customers and creating new ones from the well-developed breakfast and lunch menu set, all done with a smile and a friendly word or two.
First impressions
Heading south from Johnson City, follow West Market Street out of town toward Jonesborough, where it becomes West Jackson Boulevard.
Just past the Ingles supermarket on your right, you will spot The Just Bee Diner’s big green sign on your right. Access to and from West Jackson Boulevard is easy, and there is plenty of parking around the diner itself.
Entering the restaurant finds you facing The Just Bee Diner’s cashier and carry out counter with their dining area with table and booth seating around 60 patrons, and a 10-seat lunch counter fronting their open plan kitchen. Restroom access is to the right and down a short hallway. The restaurant’s dining area has plenty of room to expand; judging by the number of when my dining partner and I were there, there will be more seating in the dining area shortly.
Our server Jessica was low-key, soft-spoken and very capable, patiently helping both my partner and I with our questions about the menu items.
Selections
The Just Bee Diner serves lunch at lunchtime and breakfast all day from a menu you can find online at www.justbeediner.com. As we were dining around 1 p.m., my dining partner decided to order from the lunch menu, while I was interested in the breakfast offerings.
My dining partner ordered The Just Bee Diner’s Build-A-Burger ($11.99) while I chose the Breakfast Burrito ($9.27) as my meal. I also ordered one of Just Bee Diner’s biscuits, with bacon, egg and cheese as its loadout for both of us to try ($4.47)
How it tastes
My dining partner was very pleased with her Build-A-Burger. Just Bee Diner grills a third-pound of 100% ground beef, slides it onto a fresh hamburger bun and then layers on the American cheese, then fresh leaf lettuce, slices of onion and tomato. My dining partner also requested and received a fried egg as part of the stack, and finished with a dollop of mayonnaise. Her French fries were hand-made and deep-fried until hot and fluffy inside and crispy on the outside.
My breakfast burrito was very good, being two flour tortillas stuffed to capacity with ground breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs and chopped onions, all wrapped up and then topped with slices of ripe tomato and shredded Monterey Jack and mild cheddar cheeses. There is also a good quantity of diced home fries in there with the sausage and eggs, which makes eating your breakfast burritos with knife and fork a good idea. I added a drop or two of the table-supplied hot sauce. I felt a bit of an “edge” was needed to the savory flavor bouquet.
My dining partner and I split the bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. I found my half to be delicious enough that I almost considered ordering a whole bacon, egg and cheese biscuit of my own. Oh, and a squirt of hot sauce would not be amiss on this kind of biscuit, either. How’d my dining partner like hers?
“Yummy,” was her description.
The bottom line
The Just Bee Diner is an excellent lunch counter-type eating establishment, clean inside and out and well-situated on that end of Jonesborough. The staff is friendly, as is proprietor Brian Bishop. The service is impeccable, the food offered in the diner’s menu is well-prepared, correctly paired with its side orders and truly scrumptious.
On our way home, my dining partner told me to add The Just Bee Diner to “Our List” of restaurants.
May I suggest you put The Just Bee Diner on your list as well?
You will not be disappointed.