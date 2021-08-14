The Jonesborough squabble over whether to grant an outdoor seating permit to Tennessee Hills Distillery needs to go away. It’s a waste of time for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, but apparently some of them like, well, wasting time.
As the current policy is written, no reason exists to deny the business the seating permit it requests. Other businesses in downtown Jonesborough that serve alcohol have been granted permits, so what’s the problem?
We were amused — not in a funny sort of way — by Alderman Terry Countermine’s concern with public safety with people “who’ve had too much to drink” crossing the road to get to and from the distillery’s hilltop location. Does he think people who drink at other establishments don’t cross roads? Or perhaps he’s naïve enough to think that no one at other establishments ever drink too much? He might want to get out a little more.
For those aldermen who have concerns about granting the permit, Alderwoman Virginia Causey has proposed a sensible compromise that should be considered. Her motion is for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to approve the permit for six months before a re-evaluation and subsequent annual renewals. Town Mayor Chuck Vest supports the six-month renewal plan.
Distillery co-owner Scott Andrews has every right to question how and why the board might deny the permit. Hopefully the board will do the right things and grant the permit so he won’t have to ask those questions, nor go down the path of litigation.