Occasionally, my dining partner and I will dine out at a restaurant to honor a particular event, one that meets all the requirements for a great night out.
One such occasion came recently in honor of my dining partner’s birthday, the invitation coming from our friend and fellow dine-around bunch member, the Retiree.
Neither my dining partner nor I had any idea when and where our friend’s dinner invitation (or “toot,” as our friend would have it) would occur.
Our curiosity was satisfied when the Retiree’s car turned into the driveway of Juniper, the latest member of Johnson City’s restaurant scene, and the most intriguing.
First impressions
From North State of Franklin Road, turn onto West Oakland Avenue and proceed about a third of a mile. Just past Marketplace Boulevard on your left is the entrance to Juniper. Additional parking can be found on Denny Mill Road, just past the parking lot’s entrance.
Juniper occupies a beautifully-renovated multi-story residence on Knob Creek next to the 1840s-era Knob Creek Roller Mill.
The renovations made to Juniper’s home have the downstairs sectioned into several bright and comfortable dining rooms, all built around the centrally located bar. The restaurant’s second floor is an open and airy space for dining. Kitchen access is tucked away in the southeast corner of the downstairs, with access to restrooms nearby.
Owned by Johnson City’s Dr. Sam V. Lewis, Juniper’s talented team consists of Chef Mattie McGhee, (graduate of the Culinary Institute), wife and Pastry Chef Celia McGhee, and Romeo, Juniper’s chef de cuisine.
Our table afforded us a view of the old Roller Mill structure and the sounds of Knob Creek gurgling close by.
A very personable young man, David by name, was our guide for our evening’s culinary journey.
Selections
Juniper’s menu selections are seasonal and sourced locally. The menu offers Small Plates, usually side orders but could be considered appetizers, and Large Plates, as in “entrees.”
All foods are served a la carte.
After considering our options, the three of us decided to share a trio of Small Plates, and a trio of Large Plates.
As the birthday girl, my dining partner ordered first: the Buttermilk Fried Chicken ($24) served East Tennessee-style with biscuits, hot sauce, honey, and bread and butter pickles; her side order being Juniper’s au gratin potatoes.
The Retiree’s Large Plate was the Wood-Grilled Salmon ($25) served with “choucroute” (French for “sauerkraut”) fingerling potatoes and caviar butter. Her Small Plate was Spinach & Arugula Salad ($13).
My Large Plate was the bacon-wrapped Pork Tenderloin ($25), with cipollini onion ragout, fresh green beans and bloody butcher grits. My Small Plate was the Squid Ink Bucatini ($22).
How it tastes
Our Small Plates were our first course, each serving as a demonstration of the culinary prowess evident in Juniper’s kitchen. The Retiree’s Spinach & Arugula Salad was a hit not only for the garnish of thin sliced tart-sweet Rome apples but also the excellent champagne vinaigrette dressing.
My Squid Ink Bucatini was just that, being bucatini pasta prepared with a quantity of squid ink so that the pasta appears mottled light and dark, with a mild popcorn-like taste. The mix of the gremolata and the stracciatella made for a real workout for my taste buds. My taste buds had to work to pick up the nutty flavoring of the stracciatella cheese, especially with the gremolata present. The pieces of lump crab sautéed in the mixture lent a lift to the overall flavor bouquet of the dish.
My dining partner’s au gratin potatoes Small Plate arrived with her Large Plate of buttermilk Fried Chicken. The mixture of the roasted garlic together with the Parmigiano cheese was just heaven.
The Retiree’s Large Plate of wood-grilled salmon was very good. The few bites I had were moist, flavorful and when joined with the “choucroute” and a slice of fingerling potato made for a most enjoyable forkful indeed.
After sharing my Small Plate of bucatini around the table, I was ready for my Large Plate of Bacon-wrapped Pork Tenderloin. My entree was sliced into three sections each about three inches in diameter and at least that long. Each was plated atop the ragout of Cipollini onions together with a serving of bloody butcher grits. These are grits ground from a burgundy hued Appalachian corn which gives the grits a red speckled and firm texture. The tenderloin was just that: tender, flavorful and totally delicious combined with the bloody butcher grits, the green beans and the onion ragout.
And for dessert …
Since the reason for our get-together was my dining partner’s birthday celebration, it was only fitting that she should have a piece of her favorite kind of birthday cake, that being a multi-layer coconut cake from the talented hands of Juniper’s Pastry Chef Celia McGhee, complete with a single lit mini-candle supported by a grape gumdrop. The cake was light as air and totally delicious.
While birthday cake was being consumed with gusto, our friend the Retiree was enjoying every spoonful of her own personal dessert soufflé, complete with a small pitcher of Crème Anglais for extra yum.
My dessert was another Celia McGhee jewel, a silver dish of pale apple cider sorbet, perfectly paired with a fresh butter cookie. Each spoonful was a bite of freshly picked apple. I also detected a note of calvados (apple brandy) wafting across my taste buds; a perfect palate cleanser and finisher to a one-of-a-kind experience.
The bottom line
Dr. Sam and his team of culinary stalwarts have wrought something truly special on the banks of north Johnson City’s Knob Creek. Dining at Juniper is pure enjoyment from start to finish. The setting is tranquil and the building remarkable. The culinary staff is talented, creative and heroic in their menu choices and in possession of the skillset needed to produce them. We found the wait staff as personified in David to be knowledgeable, friendly and totally professional in his exemplary customer comfort and service.
That’s Juniper, a new and special place for all your special occasions in Johnson City.