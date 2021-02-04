Johnson City’s decision to temporarily close the Haven of Mercy shelter will be a blow to homeless people in the community and those who serve them.
According to reporting by Press Staff Writer David Floyd, 70 residents will be displaced by the Board of Dwelling Standards and Review’s ruling that the shelter was unfit for habitation.
Fortunately, Housing Authority Director Richard McClain said room was made for the Haven’s current residents at other area organizations, but suddenly reducing the number of available beds in the community, especially during the high-demand winter months, will no doubt put a strain on available resources.
We do not fault the city for taking action to correct unsafe conditions. In fact, we expect it.
But we wonder how conditions at the Haven of Mercy were allowed to degrade to a point that necessitated closure.
Apparently, city fire and building codes officials have been working with Haven’s CEO to correct problems there for more than a year. City inspectors found more than 100 violations.
Regular inspections should have caught minor issues at the shelter before they got this bad.
The Haven’s board of directors are also responsible for the safety and well-being of its residents. The evictions are evidence of failures in the nonprofit’s leadership, as well.
Regardless of who is at fault for the situation, it is the soon-to-be-former residents who will be harmed.
City leaders promised years ago to take a comprehensive approach to homelessness — shortly before enacting a “camping” ban that criminalized sleeping outdoors — but we haven’t seen much progress yet.
The City Commission should see the Haven’s closure as a sign that it’s time to take meaningful action to help and serve these vulnerable people in our community.