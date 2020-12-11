Small business owners struggling with the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus have enough to worry about without having to fork over cash for bureaucratic red tape.
Last spring, one of the measures Gov. Bill Lee included in his executive orders to combat the loss of commerce from the pandemic lockdown was allowing restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages, but as Staff Writer David Floyd reported in Wednesday’s edition, that did not include establishments like breweries and taprooms that do not serve food.
In what seemed to be a progressive move, the City Commission approved a temporary change to its alcohol code to allow beer delivery. That expired on May 31, so the city staff sought to make it permanent with code amendments commissioners approved in September.
Given just how hard it is for local businesses to stay afloat even without a pandemic on their backs, we applaud the city’s efforts to increase commerce.
What we cannot applaud is the $350 application fee the city slapped into the process alongside a $200 annual continuation fee. Talk about sticker shock.
As Johnson City Brewing Company co-owner Eric Latham said, these small businesses already pay a number of fees to stay in business and sell alcohol.
Why would the city need that much more? To read and stamp applications? These businesses already are inspected by the health department like any food service company. It’s doubtful the city will be hiring beer delivery police to keep watch.
City Staff Attorney Sunny Sandos’ comparison with fees the state charges delivery companies is apples to orangutans. These are small local businesses that must watch every penny that comes in and goes out their doors. Too many of their peers have shuttered their doors across this country because of COVID-19. You can no longer enjoy a local brew while listening to live music at downtown’s Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, for example.
Our local breweries and taprooms have enhanced Johnson City’s quality of life since they began cropping up over the last six years or so, and Johnson City did the right thing by extending the business model into delivery.
But if the amendments were designed to help, why is the city dipping into the benefits?
It’s akin to helping a fallen man off the ground while picking his pocket.