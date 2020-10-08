Press Staff Writer David Floyd reported this week on an email from Johnson City Manager Pete Peterson requiring public volunteer boards to again begin meeting in person.
Some board members understandably said they were apprehensive about returning to cramped meeting rooms during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and said the risk of infection outweighs the benefits of meeting face-to-face.
We agree. These volunteer boards should be allowed to meet virtually as long as Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order permits it, provided they’re in line with existing open meetings requirements.
As we’ve seen clearly from the super-spreader event at the White House last week, this pandemic isn’t over yet.
Our own medical professionals at the regional health department and our hospital system told us this week that a crippling surge of infections is still possible if we grow complacent and careless.
The state’s seemingly contradictory actions have at times been puzzling. Why did the governor urge public schools to reopen for in-person learning and allow restaurants to resume normal dine-in capacities while extending the state’s emergency declaration another month?
Lee has said educating children, a low-risk group for negative effects from the virus, and maintaining the state’s economy are top priorities. He’s also trusting and encouraging residents to continue social distancing and wearing masks to prevent spreading COVID-19.
Parents in every district under our coverage area also had the choice of whether to send their children back to classrooms or whether to keep them home for virtual learning. Likewise, restaurant patrons at higher risk from the novel coronavirus or uncomfortable with full-capacity dining have alternative options.
Requiring city meetings to resume as normal forces volunteer public servants to choose between their concerns for their safety and their desire to serve. If enough choose to sit out of meetings, it may be difficult to assemble the needed quorum, and city business will suffer.
Even if enough members gather, the voices of those who have already vowed to skip in-person meetings during the pandemic will be absent from discussions and decisions.
These members serve because they believe it’s important to play a role in city government, and they’re not compensated for that work.
Forcing them into a situation they reasonably believe could put their health at risk is not a fitting response to the time and expertise they’ve given to the city.
Peterson should consider a suggestion made by Major Jenny Brock to keep virtual meetings as an option while the state allows it.