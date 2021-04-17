Johnson City leaders are once again looking for volunteers to serve on the municipality’s community boards and committees, which means citizens have the chance to help shape future decisions.
Spots are open on 11 advisory boards overseeing a range of city functions, like animal control, housing, economic development and parks and recreation.
Now is a prime opportunity for citizens fired up by a recent growth of interest in community service to get a feel for how local government operates and to have their voices heard.
Though several city commissioners were resistant to a proposal this year to create a panel to examine the racial and cultural diversity of departments and boards, we urge them to select and appoint members to these boards who come from differing backgrounds and may be able to offer new and traditionally underrepresented viewpoints in city government.
We hope these commissioners’ recent words haven’t discouraged qualified candidates from applying.
For a list of current openings and the required applications, visit https://johnsoncitytn.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, May 28.