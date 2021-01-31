Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise is off to a rocky start and he’s less than two months into his term.
First, during his speech at the MLK Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 18, Mayor Wise quoted author historian John Meacham in his efforts to mark the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Rather than selecting from the scores upon scores of impactful, powerful quotes from Black leaders to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy, Mayor Wise chose a quote from a white man. The specific quote Mayor Wise chose served to scold members of the Black community who have called out Johnson City for not being inclusive — voices that grew louder in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
And for the record, I like John Meacham. The passage quoted is a powerful passage. The use of the quote in this context, and specifically choosing to quote a white man, was especially tone deaf.
Second, at the Thursday, Jan. 21, Johnson City Commission meeting, a new Equity Advisory Board was proposed to the commissioners. Mayor Wise was quoted in the Johnson City Press as saying:
“When you start talking about a group with labels like equity and inclusion, there’s sort of code language there that heterosexual white males need not apply, and the truth of it is our underrepresented populations, the ones who look to City Hall and feel powerless, are more likely to look like that than these other minorities.”
Mayor Wise went on to say:
“If we want to invite their input and participation let’s put them at the table where the adults are sitting.”
On Jan. 22, NBC News printed a story — “A Viral Video Forced A Wealthy Texas Suburb to Confront Racism. A ‘Silent Majority’ Fought Back” — on Southlake, Texas, and the school system there that in the wake of a racist viral video, as well as graduates of the school system coming forward with their own stories of discrimination, the school board created an equity and inclusion board. However, their efforts were dead in the water after the “silent majority” asserted that the board would “other” white people.
White people used their white privilege to maintain the status quo of racism by stopping the formation of the equity and inclusion board and turning a blind eye to local racism.
With the exception of former Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock, not one of the Johnson City commissioners expressed full-throated support for the Equity Advisory Board. And while former Mayor Brock and I have had our own disagreements, I applaud her efforts that began over the summer and her support of the proposed board.
Mayor Wise’s actions, sadly, don’t come as a surprise. It is the status quo he is protecting. Over the summer, Mayor Wise said that Black Lives Matter protesters were only trying to make Johnson City look bad, that they were attention seeking. But where were Mayor Wise’s calls for justice regarding the store owner who pulled a gun on a Black woman and was allowed to leave the scene by the Johnson City police?
I moved home to Johnson City in 2016 after a motorcycle accident. As a masculine presenting gay woman I knew I was moving back to a less inclusive community. I have been harassed, received death threats, and have been made to feel unsafe because of who I am. Johnson City needs an Equity Advisory Board.
Johnson City is a beautiful city. Our downtown has blossomed. There are wonderful business owners and community leaders who have been integral in this change. And yet Johnson City continues to experience a “brain drain.” Young people are leaving for areas that are more inclusive. Job opportunities are abundant in areas that are more inclusive.
Mayor Wise, as one of your constituents, my request to you would be to remember that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. worked to destroy the status quo to make way for an equitable society. Dr. King’s legacy is his ability to make America face itself, even decades after his assassination.
Dr. King wrote in his “Letter from Birmingham Jail”:
“First, I must confess that over the last few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Council-er or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direction action;’ who paternalistically feels he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by the myth of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait until a ‘more convenient season.’
Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”
Kate Craig is a Johnson City resident and Chair of the Washington County Democratic Party.