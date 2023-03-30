As We See It

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and state and local officials are calling attention to a dreadful problem that we see nearly every day in many communities of this country.

The Children’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that more than 1,500 children die from abuse and neglect in the United States each year. That’s almost five children each day.

